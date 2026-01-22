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Residential complex SWOI BERAWA – residential development in Berawa, Bali

Tibubeneng, Indonesia
from
$120,000
;
5
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ID: 35378
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • Village
    Tibubeneng

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company

About the complex

Located in Berawa, Bali, SWOI BERAWA is a contemporary residential development designed for surfers, digital nomads and steady short-term rental income. The project offers apartments, townhouses. Total of 16 units. Estimated completion: 2026. Currently the construction is actively under way. Unit prices: from $120,000 to $140,000. Gated community with on-site management, swimming pool and modern amenities. Selection guidance and deal support by Balinsky.

Location on the map

Tibubeneng, Indonesia
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Residential complex SWOI BERAWA – residential development in Berawa, Bali
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
from
$120,000
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