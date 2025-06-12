Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in South Aegean, Greece

Municipality of Mykonos
27
Municipality of Rhodes
15
Municipality of Thira
11
Thira Municipal Unit
11
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dryos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dryos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in Cyclades. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, …
$5,07M
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Stenies, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Stenies, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Cyclades. Ground floor consists of living room, …
$806,502
Villa 3 bedrooms in Imerovigli, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Imerovigli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
Our new project, located in Mesaria, consists of twenty -five separate villas with private g…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mykonos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 536 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 536 sq.meters in mykonos. Semi-basement consis…
$4,03M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in mykonos. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, li…
$4,03M
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Alopronia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Alopronia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 114 sq.meters in Cyclades. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$288,036
Villa 8 bedrooms in Kea Municipality, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Kea Municipality, Greece
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 1000 sq.meters in Cyclades. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms,…
$2,88M
Villa 1 room in Stenies, Greece
Villa 1 room
Stenies, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 198 sq.meters in Cyclades. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
$502,335
2 bedroom house in Kea Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom house
Kea Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Kea-Tzia, Grikoi, Detached house For Sale, 82 sq.m., In Plot 415 sq.m., Floor: Ground floor,…
$155,153
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Mandraki, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Mandraki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in the Dodecanese. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$518,465
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kea Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kea Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
OTZIAS, KEA.  210,000 € • (1/6 Ownership) Experience fractional ownership on a Greek isla…
$238,747
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kini, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kini, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Cyclades. Ground floor consists of 5 bedrooms, 2…
$691,287
Villa 8 bedrooms in Mykonos, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in mykonos. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$4,03M
3 bedroom townthouse in Aghios Prokopios, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Aghios Prokopios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 123 sq.meters in Cyclades . The maisonette has 3 l…
$414,772
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Astypalea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Astypalea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters in the Dodecanese. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$307,623
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Mykonos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in mykonos. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 …
$898,673
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Aghia Anna, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Aghia Anna, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 142 sq.meters in Cyclades . The maisonette has 3 l…
$443,576
Villa 4 bedrooms in Gennadi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Gennadi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 274 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 274 sq.meters in Rhodes island. Ground floor consists of one bedr…
$2,07M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Panagia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Panagia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Cyclades. Ground floor consis…
$184,343
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Gavrio, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Gavrio, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Cyclades. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$553,030
Villa 9 bedrooms in Faros Armenistis, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Faros Armenistis, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 470 sq.meters in mykonos. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, 2 …
$3,80M
Castle in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Castle
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Area 541 m²
For sale in the old town of Rhodes and specifically in the Colloquium area, a unique and rar…
$842,178
Villa 4 bedrooms in Monolithos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Monolithos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 4-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Santorini. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
$979,324
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Aghia Anna, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Aghia Anna, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction maisonette of 142 sq.meters in Cyclades . The maisonette has 2 l…
$460,858
Villa 4 bedrooms in Faros Armenistis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Faros Armenistis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in mykonos. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$4,03M
Townhouse in Ano Potamos, Greece
Townhouse
Ano Potamos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 226 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale old construction maisonette of 226 sq.meters in Cyclades . The maisonette has 3 lev…
$345,644
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agkidia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agkidia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction 1-storey villa of 111 sq.meters in Cyclades. Villa consists of 3…
$737,373
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Mykonos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in mykonos. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, livin…
$656,723
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kastro, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 159 sq.meters in Cyclades. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 li…
$645,201
