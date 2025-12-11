Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Astypalaia
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Municipality of Astypalaia, Greece

House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Analipsi, Greece
2 bedroom house
Analipsi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
In beautiful Astypalea, the ’’Butterfly’’ Island of the Aegean, a paradise on earth, this go…
$279,144
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Astypalea, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Astypalea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 75 square meters on the Dodecanese Islands. The co…
$311,125
Leave a request
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Astypalea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Astypalea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters in the Dodecanese. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$312,508
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
OneOne
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Astypalaia, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go