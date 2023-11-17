UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
South Aegean
Villas
Villas for sale in South Aegean, Greece
Villa
32 properties total found
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with swimming pool
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
2
1
95 m²
Mykonos Kanalia area, inepetent villa of 95 sq.m. on a plot of 4000sq.m. traditional country…
€630,000
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with swimming pool
Fira, Greece
5
320 m²
€2,00M
Villa 9 room villa with double glazed windows, with storage room, with bbq
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
10
4
655 m²
Mykonos island (Kounoupas) ERASMOS REAL ESTATE recommend the sale of a complex of 7 traditio…
€3,47M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Monolithos, Greece
7
3
150 m²
3
For sale 4-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Santorini. The ground floor consists of one bedr…
€850,000
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms
Grigos, Greece
3
3
240 m²
Property Code: 1458 - FOR SALE 3 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 240 sq.m, 2 levels Patmo…
€2,00M
Villa 6 room villa with Bedrooms
Klouvas, Greece
6
5
290 m²
Property Code: 1387 - FOR SALE 6 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 290 sq.m, 2 levels Mykon…
€1,40M
Villa 6 room villa with Bedrooms
Municipality of Thira, Greece
6
4
400 m²
Ref: 181 - Thira For sale Villa 6 Bedrooms, 1 Livingroom, 1 Kitchen, 4 Bathrooms, 1 WC, 400 …
€1,50M
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
4
4
426 m²
Exceptional family villa set in a large private and landscaped garden with stunning coastlin…
€1,75M
Villa Villa with furnishings
Kritika, Greece
1
558 m²
1
For sale a Villa 558 sq.m in the suburb town of Ialyssos. The Villa is divided into 2 floors…
€1,000,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Marmara, Greece
1
105 m²
1
For sale atwo-level villa in Tinos island.On the first floor there is a living room with kit…
€1,20M
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
12
7
470 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 470 sq.meters in mykonos. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms…
€3,30M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Klouvas, Greece
4
4
600 m²
1
For sale, a luxury complex composed of three villas in Mykonos island. The villas are design…
€4,60M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Pastida, Greece
6
2
240 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The semi-basement consists of one…
€400,000
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Ialysos, Greece
5
2
250 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of livi…
€1,000,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Afandou, Greece
7
3
350 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
€1,40M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Gennadi, Greece
5
2
274 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 274 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
€1,80M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
9
8
750 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 750 sq.meters in mykonos. The ground floor consists of one bedroo…
€3,50M
Villa Villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
2
2
240 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in mykonos. consists of one bedroom, living room, o…
€650,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Faros Armenistis, Greece
6
3
270 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in mykonos. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
€3,50M
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plintri, Greece
11
7
400 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in mykonos. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
€3,50M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Ano Mera, Greece
3
700 m²
1
For sale villa of 700 sq.meters in mykonos. A magnificent view of the city, the sea, the mou…
€5,50M
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Stenies, Greece
1
198 m²
1
For sale villa of 198 sq.meters in Cyclades. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
€436,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Faros Armenistis, Greece
1
1 035 m²
1
Villaconsists of 6 separate buildings. The main building is 684 square meters and consists o…
€8,70M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Dryos, Greece
6
5
460 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in Cyclades. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
€4,40M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Ano Mera, Greece
7
4
230 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 230 sq.meters in mykonos. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
€1,40M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Ano Mera, Greece
7
6
360 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in mykonos. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms…
€3,50M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Ornos, Greece
6
3
536 m²
1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 536 sq.meters in mykonos. The ground floor con…
€3,50M
Villa Villa with sea view, with furnishings
Moutsouna, Greece
1
430 m²
1
For sale villas located on the east part of Naxos. Property consists of 2 independent mirror…
€1,60M
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
7
4
480 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
€1,40M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Koskinou, Greece
1
600 m²
3
We present you for sale an elegant 3-storey villa with furnished four luxurious rooms and on…
€2,50M
Search using the map
