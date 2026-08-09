Villas for sale in South Aegean, Greece

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Villas in South Aegean, Greece

;
Municipality of Thira
3
Thira Municipal Unit
3
Municipality of Mykonos
7
Kea Municipality
3
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18 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Mykonos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Mykonos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
Property Code: HPS5743 - Villa FOR SALE in Mykonos Kanalia for € 3.500.000 . This 260.00 sq…
$4,03M
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Villa 10 bedrooms in Psarou, Greece
Villa 10 bedrooms
Psarou, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 655 m²
Mykonos island (Kounoupas) ERASMOS REAL ESTATE recommend the sale of a complex of 7 traditio…
$3,44M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Mykonos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Mykonos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 108 m²
Property Code: HPS5741 - Villa FOR SALE in Mykonos Houlakia for € 930.000 . This 108.00 sq.…
$1,07M
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TekceTekce
Villa 12 bedrooms in Mykonos, Greece
Villa 12 bedrooms
Mykonos, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 121 m²
Property Code: HPS5737 - Villa FOR SALE in Mykonos Kanalia for € 10.500.000 . This 1121.00 …
$12,08M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Kea Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kea Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 330 m²
Property Code: HPS5736 - Villa FOR SALE in Kea Pisses for € 0 . This 330.00 sq. m. Villa …
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in South Aegean, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
South Aegean, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
Naxos island Agidia village. For sale on one of the most beautiful islandsof the Cyclades: 2…
$757,487
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Mykonos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Mykonos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 338 m²
Property Code: HPS5740 - Villa FOR SALE in Mykonos Panormos for € 2.000.000 . This 338.00 s…
$2,30M
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Antiparos Municipality, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Antiparos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 18
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 10
Area 583 m²
Area: 583 m2 Land area: 4,590 m2 Bedrooms: 8 Bathrooms: 10 Garage: 4 Loca…
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kea Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kea Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
OTZIAS, KEA This stunning 120 sq.m. villa sits on a sprawling 6,000 sq.m. plot, blending …
$1,10M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Kea Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kea Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 495 m²
Property Code: HPS5589 - Villa FOR SALE in Kea Spathi for € 5.000.000 . This 495 sq. m. fur…
Price on request
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Mykonos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Mykonos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 500 m²
Area: 1500 m2 Land area: 8000 m2 Bedrooms: 6 Bathrooms: 7 Contemporary villa…
Price on request
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Villa 5 bedrooms in Mykonos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
MYKONOS, KANALIA Mykonos, Greece The villa in Mykonos, Kanalia offers a unique opportuni…
$2,15M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Emporio, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Emporio, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 3
Nestled in the traditional village of Emporio, this exquisite villa complex offers 240m² of …
$1,76M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Andros, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Andros, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
Newly Built Luxury Villa for Sale in Andros,with big land plot Property Overview Lo…
$969,804
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Firostefani, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Firostefani, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Houses for sale in Santorini,  Firostefani. Luxury houses for sale in Santorini. Homes fo…
$811,387
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paros Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paros Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 000 m²
Introducing Seafront Villa: a luxurious retreat nestled in the picturesque village of Marmar…
$1,73M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Imerovigli, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Imerovigli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
Our new project, located in Mesaria, consists of twenty-five detached villas with private ga…
Price on request
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Andros, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Andros, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 420 m²
Villana Holmes overlooks the Mediterranean Sea, the Aegean Sea and the islands.The villa has…
$3,83M
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Properties features in South Aegean, Greece

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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