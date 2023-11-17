Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in South Aegean, Greece

Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with swimming pool in Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with swimming pool
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Mykonos Kanalia area, inepetent villa of 95 sq.m. on a plot of 4000sq.m. traditional country…
€630,000
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with swimming pool in Fira, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with swimming pool
Fira, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 320 m²
€2,00M
Villa 9 room villa with double glazed windows, with storage room, with bbq in Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Villa 9 room villa with double glazed windows, with storage room, with bbq
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 655 m²
Mykonos island (Kounoupas) ERASMOS REAL ESTATE recommend the sale of a complex of 7 traditio…
€3,47M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Monolithos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Monolithos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 4-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Santorini. The ground floor consists of one bedr…
€850,000
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms in Grigos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms
Grigos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Property Code: 1458 - FOR SALE 3 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 240 sq.m, 2 levels Patmo…
€2,00M
Villa 6 room villa with Bedrooms in Klouvas, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with Bedrooms
Klouvas, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 290 m²
Property Code: 1387 - FOR SALE 6 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 290 sq.m, 2 levels Mykon…
€1,40M
Villa 6 room villa with Bedrooms in Municipality of Thira, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with Bedrooms
Municipality of Thira, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Ref: 181 - Thira For sale Villa 6 Bedrooms, 1 Livingroom, 1 Kitchen, 4 Bathrooms, 1 WC, 400 …
€1,50M
Villa 4 room villa in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 426 m²
Exceptional family villa set in a large private and landscaped garden with stunning coastlin…
€1,75M
Villa Villa with furnishings in Kritika, Greece
Villa Villa with furnishings
Kritika, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 558 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a Villa 558 sq.m in the suburb town of Ialyssos. The Villa is divided into 2 floors…
€1,000,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Marmara, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Marmara, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale atwo-level villa in Tinos island.On the first floor there is a living room with kit…
€1,20M
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 7
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 470 sq.meters in mykonos. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms…
€3,30M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Klouvas, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Klouvas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a luxury complex composed of three villas in Mykonos island. The villas are design…
€4,60M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Pastida, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Pastida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The semi-basement consists of one…
€400,000
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings in Ialysos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Ialysos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of livi…
€1,000,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Afandou, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Afandou, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
€1,40M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Gennadi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Gennadi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 274 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 274 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
€1,80M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 750 sq.meters in mykonos. The ground floor consists of one bedroo…
€3,50M
Villa Villa with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Villa Villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in mykonos. consists of one bedroom, living room, o…
€650,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Faros Armenistis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Faros Armenistis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in mykonos. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
€3,50M
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Plintri, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plintri, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in mykonos. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
€3,50M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Ano Mera, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Ano Mera, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 700 sq.meters in mykonos. A magnificent view of the city, the sea, the mou…
€5,50M
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Stenies, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Stenies, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 198 sq.meters in Cyclades. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
€436,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Faros Armenistis, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Faros Armenistis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 035 m²
Number of floors 1
Villaconsists of 6 separate buildings. The main building is 684 square meters and consists o…
€8,70M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Dryos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Dryos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in Cyclades. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
€4,40M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Ano Mera, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Ano Mera, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 230 sq.meters in mykonos. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
€1,40M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Ano Mera, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Ano Mera, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in mykonos. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms…
€3,50M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Ornos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Ornos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 536 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 536 sq.meters in mykonos. The ground floor con…
€3,50M
Villa Villa with sea view, with furnishings in Moutsouna, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with furnishings
Moutsouna, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villas located on the east part of Naxos. Property consists of 2 independent mirror…
€1,60M
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
€1,40M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Koskinou, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Koskinou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
We present you for sale an elegant 3-storey villa with furnished four luxurious rooms and on…
€2,50M

