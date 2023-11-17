Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in South Aegean, Greece

26 properties total found
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Galani, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Galani, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Cyclades. The ground floor co…
€160,000
Cottage with Traditional house in Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Cottage with Traditional house
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Area 285 m²
€1,20M
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with swimming pool in Fira, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with swimming pool
Fira, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
€1,50M
Cottage with Traditional house in Oia, Greece
Cottage with Traditional house
Oia, Greece
Area 150 m²
Santorini island (Oia) Erasmos Real estate recommends an unfinished house (in concrete) 150s…
€2,00M
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace in Ano Aprovato, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Ano Aprovato, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- Athens South: Alimos - Ano Kalamaki 152 Sq.m., 3 Bedr…
€250,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Alopronia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Alopronia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 114 sq.meters in Cyclades. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€250,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 156 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of 2 be…
€580,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€265,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 420 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground flo…
€720,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 1
Available for sale two apartments with an autonomous entrance on the ground floor of 120 sq.…
€280,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Stenies, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Stenies, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Cyclades. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€550,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The house cons…
€700,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Ialysos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Ialysos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground flo…
€130,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Ialysos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Ialysos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of livi…
€450,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kiotari, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kiotari, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of livin…
€350,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Curly, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Curly, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of livi…
€300,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Karterados, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Karterados, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Santorini. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
€425,000
Cottage 4 rooms with furnishings in Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms with furnishings
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 510 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale 2 houses with a total area of 510 sq.m under construction on the island of…
€1,10M
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kastro, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 159 sq.meters in Cyclades. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 li…
€560,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Kato Agios Petros, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Kato Agios Petros, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 340 sq.meters in Cyclades. The semi-basement consists of . The gr…
€1,30M
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Emborios, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Emborios, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in the Dodecanese. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€450,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Kremasti, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Kremasti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The house consists of 4 bedrooms,…
€600,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
€400,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Gavrio, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Gavrio, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Cyclades. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
€480,000
1 room Cottage with Bedrooms in Kampos, Greece
1 room Cottage with Bedrooms
Kampos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 50 sq.meters in the Dodecanese. The house consis…
€190,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Mykonos, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in mykonos. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, livin…
€570,000

