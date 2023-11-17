Cottages for sale in South Aegean, Greece

UAE
26 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Galani, Greece
5
1
100 m²
1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Cyclades. The ground floor co…
€160,000
Recommend
Cottage with Traditional house
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
285 m²
€1,20M
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with swimming pool
Fira, Greece
4
4
450 m²
€1,50M
Recommend
Cottage with Traditional house
Oia, Greece
150 m²
Santorini island (Oia) Erasmos Real estate recommends an unfinished house (in concrete) 150s…
€2,00M
Recommend
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Ano Aprovato, Greece
3
152 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette -- Athens South: Alimos - Ano Kalamaki 152 Sq.m., 3 Bedr…
€250,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Alopronia, Greece
3
1
114 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 114 sq.meters in Cyclades. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€250,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
6
2
156 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 156 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of 2 be…
€580,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
3
1
120 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€265,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
7
5
420 m²
1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 420 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground flo…
€720,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1
370 m²
1
Available for sale two apartments with an autonomous entrance on the ground floor of 120 sq.…
€280,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Stenies, Greece
3
1
150 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Cyclades. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€550,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
5
2
260 m²
1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The house cons…
€700,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Ialysos, Greece
6
3
140 m²
1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground flo…
€130,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Ialysos, Greece
3
2
170 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of livi…
€450,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kiotari, Greece
3
1
90 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of livin…
€350,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Curly, Greece
4
2
210 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of livi…
€300,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Karterados, Greece
4
2
120 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Santorini. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
€425,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 rooms with furnishings
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
4
510 m²
1
We offer for sale 2 houses with a total area of 510 sq.m under construction on the island of…
€1,10M
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kastro, Greece
5
2
159 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 159 sq.meters in Cyclades. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 li…
€560,000
Recommend
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Kato Agios Petros, Greece
8
2
340 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 340 sq.meters in Cyclades. The semi-basement consists of . The gr…
€1,30M
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Emborios, Greece
3
1
70 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in the Dodecanese. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€450,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Kremasti, Greece
5
2
200 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The house consists of 4 bedrooms,…
€600,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
5
2
160 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
€400,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Gavrio, Greece
6
3
165 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Cyclades. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
€480,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with Bedrooms
Kampos, Greece
2
1
50 m²
1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 50 sq.meters in the Dodecanese. The house consis…
€190,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Mykonos, Greece
4
1
130 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in mykonos. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, livin…
€570,000
Recommend
