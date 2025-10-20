Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Municipality of Syros and Ermoupoli, Greece

4 bedroom house in Azolimnos, Greece
4 bedroom house
Azolimnos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Αυτή η εντυπωσιακή ανεξάρτητη βίλα 360 τ.μ. βρίσκεται στον μαγευτικό κόλπο του Αζολίμνου στη…
$855,529
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kini, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kini, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 180 square meters in the Cyclades region. The firs…
$703,470
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kini, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kini, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Cyclades. Ground floor consists of 5 bedrooms, 2…
$702,264
Cottage 4 rooms in Vari, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Vari, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious 3 Bedroom House with sea view for Sale in Syros, Greece This beautiful 141 sq.m.…
$368,689
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ligero, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ligero, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 220 square meters in the Cyclades region. The firs…
$1,06M
Villa 1 bedroom in Vari, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Vari, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 141 m²
Floor 1/2
Spacious house with 3 bedrooms and sea views for sale on Syros Island. This beautiful two-st…
$369,322
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Ligero, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ligero, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Cyclades. Ground floor consists of one bedroom…
$1,05M
