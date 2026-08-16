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Houses for sale in Paros Municipality, Greece

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3 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Paros Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom house
Paros Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 5 000 m²
Paros Residence 170 sq.m. – 5,000 sq.m. Plot – 3 Bedrooms, Private Pool – 1/6 Co-Ownership f…
$254,876
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2 room house in Paros Municipality, Greece
2 room house
Paros Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 120 m²
2 bedrooms and 2 living rooms (can accommodate 9 people) 3 bathrooms, fully equipped kitchen…
$470,095
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paros Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paros Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 000 m²
Introducing Seafront Villa: a luxurious retreat nestled in the picturesque village of Marmar…
$1,73M
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
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Properties features in Paros Municipality, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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