Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Naxos and the Lesser Cyclades
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Municipality of Naxos and the Lesser Cyclades, Greece

;
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Naxos, Greece
3 bedroom house
Naxos, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 4
Wonderful detached house 189 sq.m. with 4 levels in Greece, Naxos, Aggidia for sale! It c…
$376,931
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Naxos and the Lesser Cyclades, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go