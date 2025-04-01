Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Mykonos, Greece

4 bedroom house in Mykonos, Greece
4 bedroom house
Mykonos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
The villa overlooks the bay of Ftelia and the beautiful beach. Built by an Italian architect…
$1,95M
Villa 1 room with Sea view, with Swimming pool, with City view in Plintri, Greece
Villa 1 room with Sea view, with Swimming pool, with City view
Plintri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
This villa consists of 2 adjacent maisonettes (apartments) and a large studio. The first mai…
$2,46M


9 bedroom house in Mykonos, Greece
9 bedroom house
Mykonos, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 12
Area 621 m²
This project is situated in a prime location, just 300 m from the beach.  The villa features…
$8,73M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Agios Ioannis Diakoftis, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Agios Ioannis Diakoftis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in mykonos. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, livin…
$594,934


Villa 4 bedrooms with Sea view, with Mountain view, with City view in Agios Ioannis Diakoftis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms with Sea view, with Mountain view, with City view
Agios Ioannis Diakoftis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 536 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 536 sq.meters in mykonos. Semi-basement consis…
$3,65M


6 bedroom house in Mykonos, Greece
6 bedroom house
Mykonos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Villa 5 bedrooms + 1 master 50 sq.m. all with bathrooms Living-room-kitchen of 90 sq.m. Swim…
$5,10M
Villa 1 room with Sea view, with Swimming pool, with City view in Plintri, Greece
Villa 1 room with Sea view, with Swimming pool, with City view
Plintri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
This elegant villa is a state-of the-art-design, ideal for people with a fine taste for livi…
$2,46M


Villa 4 bedrooms with Sea view, with Mountain view, with City view in Faros Armenistis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms with Sea view, with Mountain view, with City view
Faros Armenistis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in mykonos. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$3,65M


Villa 1 room with Sea view, with Swimming pool, with Mountain view in Klouvas, Greece
Villa 1 room with Sea view, with Swimming pool, with Mountain view
Klouvas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 035 m²
Number of floors 1
Villaconsists of 6 separate buildings. The main building is 684 square meters and consists o…
$9,72M


