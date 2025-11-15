Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Municipal Unit of Rhodes, Greece

Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 169 m²
A villa designed to appreciate the breathtaking blue sea and sky views. The open plan kit…
$593,838
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
4 bedroom house
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 402 m²
Property Code: HPS5738 - House FOR SALE in Rhodes Rhodes town for € 630.000 . This 402.00 s…
$725,037
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 137 m²
Refined modern villa with extensive sea views. Natural light permeates the villa through wid…
$593,838
Leave a request
Castle in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Castle
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Area 541 m²
For sale in the old town of Rhodes and specifically in the Colloquium area, a unique and rar…
$842,178
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 426 m²
Exceptional family villa set in a large private and landscaped garden with stunning coastlin…
$1,73M
Leave a request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 156 sq.meters in Rhodes island. Ground floor consists of 2 bedr…
$678,856
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
The beach area in the Lachania area of ​​Rhodes is the idyllic setting for this stunning vil…
$682,913
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 156 square meters on the island of Rhodes. The fir…
$680,021
Leave a request

