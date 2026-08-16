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Townhouses for sale in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

;
Municipality of Glyfada
31
Municipality of Alimos
28
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios
4
Municipality of Palaio Faliro
4
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77 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 147 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 147 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$1,30M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 234 m²
For sale maisonette of 234 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor …
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 203 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 203 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$2,73M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 174 m²
For sale maisonette of 174 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor …
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 208 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 208 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$2,73M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Area 132 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 132 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has one le…
$720,232
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 145 m²
For sale maisonette of 145 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 4th floor con…
$401,441
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 256 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 256 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$3,48M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 245 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 245 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
$1,53M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 470 m²
For sale maisonette of 470 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement c…
$1,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 136 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 136 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$974,085
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 115 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$1,39M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 134 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 134 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$873,724
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 151 m²
For sale maisonette of 151 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 5th floor con…
$1,00M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 325 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 325 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$6,49M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 245 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 245 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$4,25M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 243 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 243 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$3,01M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 370 m²
For sale maisonette of 370 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 3rd floor consi…
$2,81M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$737,943
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 156 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 156 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$1,65M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 245 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 245 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
$1,53M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 151 m²
For sale maisonette of 151 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basement…
$442,766
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Area 136 m²
Townhouse for sale with an area of 136 square meters in Athens. The townhouse is located on …
$798,626
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 121 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 121 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$775,726
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 126 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 126 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$1,20M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 139 m²
For sale maisonette of 139 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 4th floor con…
$448,669
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 117 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 117 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$1,06M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 116 m²
For sale maisonette of 116 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 3rd floor con…
$667,100
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 245 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 245 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 leve…
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 133 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 133 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$845,387
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

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