  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Regional Unit of South Athens
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

17 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 144 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
€650,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline in Attica, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline
Attica, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale maisonette of 390 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 4 levels. The first floor…
€1,40M
Agency
3 room townhouse in Attica, Greece
3 room townhouse
Attica, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 156 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-baseme…
€560,000
Agency
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Attica, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Attica, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
€1,20M
Agency
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Attica, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Attica, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The fourth floo…
€850,000
Agency
Townhouse 4 rooms with furnishings in Attica, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms with furnishings
Attica, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxurious bunk apartment for sale in Glyfada, one of the most prestigious southern suburbs o…
€464,000
Agency
Townhouse 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Attica, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Attica, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
A beautiful villa is for sale in the prestigious suburb of Athens, Voula. This is one of the…
€950,000
Agency
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Attica, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Attica, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The fourth floo…
€265,000
Agency
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 470 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
€1,20M
Agency
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 185 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The second floo…
€1,65M
Agency
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Attica, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Attica, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 370 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The third floor…
€2,38M
Agency
Townhouse with furnishings in Attica, Greece
Townhouse with furnishings
Attica, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is located on the ground (112 sq.m) and second (128 sq.m) floor, it has the exclus…
€895,000
Agency
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€1,20M
Agency
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Attica, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Attica, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 232 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The fourth floo…
€1,20M
Agency
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Attica, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Attica, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The third floor…
€3,00M
Agency
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with furnishings in Attica, Greece
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with furnishings
Attica, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 426 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 426 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€1,33M
Agency
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Attica, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Attica, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 234 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€650,000
Agency
Properties features in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

