  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Regional Unit of South Athens
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

Municipality of Glyfada
13
Municipality of Palaio Faliro
22
Municipality of Alimos
6
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli
8
9 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Floor 3
For sale maisonette of 225 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 3rd floor cons…
$2,00M
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd floor cons…
$782,285
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 232 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 4th floor cons…
$1,25M
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 306 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 306 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 6th floor cons…
$1,04M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 118 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$680,521
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 3rd floor cons…
$3,13M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 6
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 6th floor cons…
$1,14M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 185 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd floor cons…
$1,72M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 175 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$946,107
