  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Regional Unit of South Athens
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Sea view

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

Municipality of Glyfada
13
Municipality of Palaio Faliro
22
Municipality of Alimos
6
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli
8
25 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Floor 3
For sale maisonette of 225 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 3rd floor cons…
$2,00M
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd floor cons…
$782,285
Townhouse 4 rooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
A beautiful villa is for sale in the prestigious suburb of Athens, Voula. This is one of the…
$1,06M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 216 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 216 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$2,70M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 134 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$772,370
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$1,25M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 256 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 256 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$3,08M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 121 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$685,739
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 203 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$2,41M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 144 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$767,151
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$944,588
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$652,340
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 306 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 306 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 6th floor cons…
$1,04M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 118 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$680,521
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$1,23M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale maisonette of 390 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 4 levels. Basement consi…
$1,46M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 208 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$2,41M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 3rd floor cons…
$3,13M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 6
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 6th floor cons…
$1,14M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 133 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$747,320
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 118 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$647,121
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 370 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 3rd floor cons…
$2,48M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 133 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$766,108
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 185 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd floor cons…
$1,72M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 175 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$946,107
