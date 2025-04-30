Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Regional Unit of South Athens
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Townhouses for sale in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

Municipality of Glyfada
13
Municipality of Palaio Faliro
22
Municipality of Alimos
6
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli
8
12 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Floor 3
For sale maisonette of 225 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 3rd floor cons…
$2,00M
Townhouse 4 rooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
A beautiful villa is for sale in the prestigious suburb of Athens, Voula. This is one of the…
$1,06M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 245 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 245 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 lev…
$1,45M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$1,57M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 203 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$2,41M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 lev…
$1,45M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 232 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 4th floor cons…
$1,25M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 245 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 245 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 lev…
$1,45M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 208 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$2,41M
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 470 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement …
$1,25M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 lev…
$1,45M
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 370 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 3rd floor cons…
$2,48M
