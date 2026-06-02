Apartment in a new building Duplex Maisonette Eligible for Golden Visa in Mikrolimano

Duplex Maisonette Eligible for Golden Visa in Mikrolimano

💰 Price: €340,000

€340,000 📍 Location: Mikrolimano / Kastella, Piraeus (Athens), Greece

Mikrolimano / Kastella, Piraeus (Athens), Greece 📄 Status: Eligible for the Greek Golden Visa Program

🏠 Property Details

Unit: Maisonette M3

Maisonette M3 Property Type: Duplex Maisonette (Levels 0 & 1)

Duplex Maisonette (Levels 0 & 1) Interior Area: 51 m²

51 m² Bedrooms: 1

1 Balcony: 4 m²

4 m² Private Yard: 11 m²

✨ About the Property

An elegant duplex maisonette located in one of Athens’ most prestigious coastal neighborhoods. Filled with natural Mediterranean light, the residence combines contemporary architecture with a thoughtfully designed layout, creating an atmosphere of comfort, privacy, and tranquility.

Its unique two-level design offers the feeling of a private home while remaining just steps away from the vibrant seaside lifestyle.

🌊 Location Highlights

Only 1.5 minutes on foot to the Mikrolimano waterfront

to the Mikrolimano waterfront Close to renowned seafood restaurants and charming cafés

Near the yacht marina

Approximately 2 minutes from the beach

Easy access to central Athens and major transport routes

Key Advantages

🌿 Private Outdoor Space

An exclusive 11 m² private yard, a rare feature for coastal urban properties in Athens, perfect for relaxing, outdoor dining, or creating a cozy lounge area.

🏡 Unique Duplex Layout

The two-level configuration enhances privacy and creates the feeling of living in an independent home.

📈 Strong Investment Potential

The sought-after seaside location and attractive property format ensure consistent demand for both short-term and long-term rentals.

📄 Golden Visa Eligible

The property meets the investment requirements of the Greek Golden Visa Program, offering residency opportunities for the investor and their family.

💎 Ideal for Living and Investment

Combining a prime seaside location, contemporary design, excellent rental prospects, and Golden Visa eligibility, this maisonette is an outstanding choice for both personal use and long-term investment.