  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Piraeus
  4. Apartment in a new building Duplex Maisonette Eligible for Golden Visa in Mikrolimano

Apartment in a new building Duplex Maisonette Eligible for Golden Visa in Mikrolimano

Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
from
$391,530
;
19
Leave a request
ID: 38100
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/06/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Greece
  • State
    Attica
  • Region
    Regional Unit of Piraeus
  • City
    Municipality of Piraeus
  • Address
    Parallelos Parodos A
  • Metro
    Faliro (~ 1000 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    Completed
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Duplex Maisonette Eligible for Golden Visa in Mikrolimano

  • 💰 Price: €340,000
  • 📍 Location: Mikrolimano / Kastella, Piraeus (Athens), Greece
  • 📄 Status: Eligible for the Greek Golden Visa Program

🏠 Property Details

  • Unit: Maisonette M3
  • Property Type: Duplex Maisonette (Levels 0 & 1)
  • Interior Area: 51 m²
  • Bedrooms: 1
  • Balcony: 4 m²
  • Private Yard: 11 m²

About the Property

An elegant duplex maisonette located in one of Athens’ most prestigious coastal neighborhoods. Filled with natural Mediterranean light, the residence combines contemporary architecture with a thoughtfully designed layout, creating an atmosphere of comfort, privacy, and tranquility.

Its unique two-level design offers the feeling of a private home while remaining just steps away from the vibrant seaside lifestyle.

🌊 Location Highlights

  • Only 1.5 minutes on foot to the Mikrolimano waterfront
  • Close to renowned seafood restaurants and charming cafés
  • Near the yacht marina
  • Approximately 2 minutes from the beach
  • Easy access to central Athens and major transport routes

 Key Advantages

🌿 Private Outdoor Space

An exclusive 11 m² private yard, a rare feature for coastal urban properties in Athens, perfect for relaxing, outdoor dining, or creating a cozy lounge area.

🏡 Unique Duplex Layout

The two-level configuration enhances privacy and creates the feeling of living in an independent home.

📈 Strong Investment Potential

The sought-after seaside location and attractive property format ensure consistent demand for both short-term and long-term rentals.

📄 Golden Visa Eligible

The property meets the investment requirements of the Greek Golden Visa Program, offering residency opportunities for the investor and their family.

💎 Ideal for Living and Investment

Combining a prime seaside location, contemporary design, excellent rental prospects, and Golden Visa eligibility, this maisonette is an outstanding choice for both personal use and long-term investment.

Location on the map

Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building KALLITHEA VEERDEE dla Zolotoj Vizy
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
from
$291,311
Residential complex Golden Visa 2+1 Apartment with Sea View
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
from
$288,563
Apart-hotel Laurel Apartments
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
from
$108,148
Residential complex Serenity Vas Dom u Mora v Afinah
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
from
$824,430
Residential complex Bomo Nikiti Apartments
Nikiti, Greece
from
$193,286
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Duplex Maisonette Eligible for Golden Visa in Mikrolimano
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
from
$391,530
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building DIAMOND
Apartment building DIAMOND
Apartment building DIAMOND
Apartment building DIAMOND
Apartment building DIAMOND
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
from
$423,497
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 6
Area 150 m²
1 real estate property 1
The DIAMOND apartment building, located in the heart of Peristeri in the western part of Athens, offers an excellent opportunity for both investment and family living.  The building is completed at the end of 2023, and has been carefully designed for maximum comfort and convenience. The c…
Developer
KEGHOLDINGS EE
Leave a request
Residential complex MELISSIA OXYGEN
Residential complex MELISSIA OXYGEN
Residential complex MELISSIA OXYGEN
Residential complex MELISSIA OXYGEN
Residential complex MELISSIA OXYGEN
Show all Residential complex MELISSIA OXYGEN
Residential complex MELISSIA OXYGEN
Municipality of Athens, Greece
from
$417,482
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 3
Our project “Melissia Oxygen” is sited in the North suburbs of the Greek capital. The municipality of Melissia is an area characterized by its dense vegetation. Although it belongs to the urban fabric of the city, it deceives you by offering you the "relaxing images" of a country resort. Lar…
Developer
VITRUVIUS DEVELOPMENT
Leave a request
Residential complex Beyond investicionnye apartamenty v 160 metrah ot plaza Alimos pod Zolotuu Vizu
Residential complex Beyond investicionnye apartamenty v 160 metrah ot plaza Alimos pod Zolotuu Vizu
Residential complex Beyond investicionnye apartamenty v 160 metrah ot plaza Alimos pod Zolotuu Vizu
Residential complex Beyond investicionnye apartamenty v 160 metrah ot plaza Alimos pod Zolotuu Vizu
Residential complex Beyond investicionnye apartamenty v 160 metrah ot plaza Alimos pod Zolotuu Vizu
Residential complex Beyond investicionnye apartamenty v 160 metrah ot plaza Alimos pod Zolotuu Vizu
Residential complex Beyond investicionnye apartamenty v 160 metrah ot plaza Alimos pod Zolotuu Vizu
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
from
$874,381
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
:Beyond is a premium residential complex located on the famous Athens Riviera, just 160 meters from the sandy beach and next to Alimos Marina, one of the largest marinas in the region. The project is ideal for those who appreciate the marine lifestyle, aesthetics, comfort and invest in obtai…
Agency
Invest Cafe
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Greece
Real Estate Investment in Greece in 2026
02.06.2026
Real Estate Investment in Greece in 2026
Greece Real Estate in 2026: Where to Buy and Whether It Is Still Worth Investing
06.04.2026
Greece Real Estate in 2026: Where to Buy and Whether It Is Still Worth Investing
Housing Prices in Greece – REALTING Analytics
02.04.2026
Housing Prices in Greece – REALTING Analytics
“Greece Overtakes Turkey and Cyprus.” Why Greek Real Estate Is Booming and How to Make Money On It
25.06.2025
“Greece Overtakes Turkey and Cyprus.” Why Greek Real Estate Is Booming and How to Make Money On It
What are the Residential Property Prices in Greece at the End of 2024? REALTING Analytics
03.02.2025
What are the Residential Property Prices in Greece at the End of 2024? REALTING Analytics
Top Perspective Cities in Greece for Permanent Residence
05.08.2024
Top Perspective Cities in Greece for Permanent Residence
Features of Life in Greece on the Mainland and on the Island
07.06.2024
Features of Life in Greece on the Mainland and on the Island
“Crete Golden Visa is still available for €250,000.” Realtor on why demand for Greek real estate is growing steadily
19.01.2024
“Crete Golden Visa is still available for €250,000.” Realtor on why demand for Greek real estate is growing steadily
Show all publications