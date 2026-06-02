Apartment in a new building Duplex Maisonette Eligible for Golden Visa in Mikrolimano

Duplex Maisonette Eligible for Golden Visa in Mikrolimano
🏠 Property Details
✨ About the Property
An elegant duplex maisonette located in one of Athens’ most prestigious coastal neighborhoods. Filled with natural Mediterranean light, the residence combines contemporary architecture with a thoughtfully designed layout, creating an atmosphere of comfort, privacy, and tranquility.
Its unique two-level design offers the feeling of a private home while remaining just steps away from the vibrant seaside lifestyle.
🌊 Location Highlights
Key Advantages
🌿 Private Outdoor Space
An exclusive 11 m² private yard, a rare feature for coastal urban properties in Athens, perfect for relaxing, outdoor dining, or creating a cozy lounge area.
🏡 Unique Duplex Layout
The two-level configuration enhances privacy and creates the feeling of living in an independent home.
📈 Strong Investment Potential
The sought-after seaside location and attractive property format ensure consistent demand for both short-term and long-term rentals.
📄 Golden Visa Eligible
The property meets the investment requirements of the Greek Golden Visa Program, offering residency opportunities for the investor and their family.
💎 Ideal for Living and Investment
Combining a prime seaside location, contemporary design, excellent rental prospects, and Golden Visa eligibility, this maisonette is an outstanding choice for both personal use and long-term investment.