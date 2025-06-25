Residential complex Entoliko 11 — Serviced Apartments in Piraeus | Greek Golden Visa

Etolikou 11 — Serviced Apartments in Piraeus | Greek Golden Visa
Etolikou 11 is a modern residential development of serviced apartments located just 170 meters from the port of Piraeus, one of the most dynamic investment areas in Greece.
The project is a reconversion of an industrial building, which allows investors to qualify for the Greek Golden Visa, offering a rare opportunity in a high-demand location.
Project highlights:
158 serviced apartments across 7 floors
Apartment sizes from 36 m² to 61 m²
Types: apartments and duplexes
Energy class A
Status: under construction
Premium amenities:
Rooftop communal swimming pool with port views
Gym & wellness area
Co-working spaces
Lounge & entertainment areas
Concierge services
24-hour reception
Why Piraeus:
Greece’s main port and gateway to the islands
Only 15 minutes from Athens city center
Strong demand for short- and long-term rentals
Major regeneration projects, including Piraeus Tower
Excellent rental and capital growth potential
📲 Contact us to receive available units, prices and Golden Visa details.