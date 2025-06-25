Residential complex Entoliko 11 — Serviced Apartments in Piraeus | Greek Golden Visa

Etolikou 11 — Serviced Apartments in Piraeus | Greek Golden Visa

Etolikou 11 is a modern residential development of serviced apartments located just 170 meters from the port of Piraeus, one of the most dynamic investment areas in Greece.

The project is a reconversion of an industrial building, which allows investors to qualify for the Greek Golden Visa, offering a rare opportunity in a high-demand location.

Project highlights:

158 serviced apartments across 7 floors

Apartment sizes from 36 m² to 61 m²

Types: apartments and duplexes

Energy class A

Status: under construction

Premium amenities:

Rooftop communal swimming pool with port views

Gym & wellness area

Co-working spaces

Lounge & entertainment areas

Concierge services

24-hour reception

Why Piraeus:

Greece’s main port and gateway to the islands

Only 15 minutes from Athens city center

Strong demand for short- and long-term rentals

Major regeneration projects, including Piraeus Tower

Excellent rental and capital growth potential

📲 Contact us to receive available units, prices and Golden Visa details.