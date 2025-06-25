Residential complex Entoliko 11 — Serviced Apartments in Piraeus | Greek Golden Visa

  1. Realting.com
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
$291,623
$408,273/m²
12
ID: 33161
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/01/2026

Location

  • Country
    Greece
  • State
    Attica
  • Region
    Regional Unit of Piraeus
  • City
    Municipality of Piraeus
  • Metro
    Dimotiko Theatro (~ 100 m)
  • Metro
    Piraeus (~ 700 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    8

About the complex

Etolikou 11 — Serviced Apartments in Piraeus | Greek Golden Visa

Etolikou 11 is a modern residential development of serviced apartments located just 170 meters from the port of Piraeus, one of the most dynamic investment areas in Greece.

The project is a reconversion of an industrial building, which allows investors to qualify for the Greek Golden Visa, offering a rare opportunity in a high-demand location.

Project highlights:

  • 158 serviced apartments across 7 floors

  • Apartment sizes from 36 m² to 61 m²

  • Types: apartments and duplexes

  • Energy class A

  • Status: under construction

Premium amenities:

  • Rooftop communal swimming pool with port views

  • Gym & wellness area

  • Co-working spaces

  • Lounge & entertainment areas

  • Concierge services

  • 24-hour reception

Why Piraeus:

  • Greece’s main port and gateway to the islands

  • Only 15 minutes from Athens city center

  • Strong demand for short- and long-term rentals

  • Major regeneration projects, including Piraeus Tower

  • Excellent rental and capital growth potential

📲 Contact us to receive available units, prices and Golden Visa details.

Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Education
Healthcare

