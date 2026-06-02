Apartment in a new building Apartment in Athens for Golden Visa & Passive Income

🏡 Seafront Apartment in Piraeus | Golden Visa Greece

💰 Price: €258,000

📍 Location: Piraeus, Athens, Greece

The complex is located on the first coastline, just a few steps from Greece’s largest passenger port. This is one of the most promising areas of the Athens Riviera, offering strong rental demand and excellent capital appreciation potential.

🏠 Apartment B12 Specifications

2nd floor

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

Internal area: 30 m²

Balcony: 7 m²

Total area: 37 m²

No parking space

No storage room

No rental guarantee

🌊 About the Project

A modern premium residential complex developed by one of Greece’s most renowned and experienced developers. Located just 10 meters from the Port of Piraeus, the project offers a rare opportunity to own property on the waterfront in one of the country’s most important business and tourism hubs.

Residents enjoy:

Rooftop infinity pool with panoramic views of the sea, port, and Athens

Modern gym

Co-working and leisure areas

24/7 reception service

Premium-quality finishes throughout the building

High level of comfort and service

📈 Investment Potential

Piraeus is rapidly evolving into a major international transportation, tourism, and business hub. Thanks to its proximity to the port, metro station, railway station, and cruise terminal, the area enjoys consistently strong rental demand from both tourists and maritime professionals.

Investor highlights:

True seafront location

Strong year-round rental demand

Excellent capital growth potential

Highly liquid asset in one of Attica’s most sought-after areas

Eligible for the Greek Golden Visa program

Full premium amenities package

📍 Infrastructure & Connectivity

10 m to Piraeus Port

350 m to Piraeus Metro Station

250 m to Piraeus Railway Station

800 m to Piraeus Tower

2 km to Cruise Terminal

2.6 km to Mikrolimano

9.5 km to Syntagma Square

40 km to Athens International Airport

This apartment is an excellent option for obtaining a Greek Golden Visa, preserving capital in European real estate, and securing a long-term investment in one of Greece’s fastest-growing locations.