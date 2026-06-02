Apartment in a new building Apartment in Athens for Golden Visa & Passive Income

🏡 Seafront Apartment in Piraeus | Golden Visa Greece
💰 Price: €258,000
📍 Location: Piraeus, Athens, Greece
The complex is located on the first coastline, just a few steps from Greece’s largest passenger port. This is one of the most promising areas of the Athens Riviera, offering strong rental demand and excellent capital appreciation potential.
🏠 Apartment B12 Specifications
🌊 About the Project
A modern premium residential complex developed by one of Greece’s most renowned and experienced developers. Located just 10 meters from the Port of Piraeus, the project offers a rare opportunity to own property on the waterfront in one of the country’s most important business and tourism hubs.
Residents enjoy:
📈 Investment Potential
Piraeus is rapidly evolving into a major international transportation, tourism, and business hub. Thanks to its proximity to the port, metro station, railway station, and cruise terminal, the area enjoys consistently strong rental demand from both tourists and maritime professionals.
Investor highlights:
📍 Infrastructure & Connectivity
This apartment is an excellent option for obtaining a Greek Golden Visa, preserving capital in European real estate, and securing a long-term investment in one of Greece’s fastest-growing locations.