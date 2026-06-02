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Apartment in a new building Apartment in Athens for Golden Visa & Passive Income

Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
from
$294,818
;
11
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ID: 38141
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Greece
  • State
    Attica
  • Region
    Regional Unit of Piraeus
  • City
    Municipality of Piraeus
  • Address
    Dragatsaniou
  • Metro
    Maniatika (~ 1000 m)
  • Metro
    Piraeus (~ 500 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    Completed
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    6

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

🏡 Seafront Apartment in Piraeus | Golden Visa Greece

💰 Price: €258,000

📍 Location: Piraeus, Athens, Greece
The complex is located on the first coastline, just a few steps from Greece’s largest passenger port. This is one of the most promising areas of the Athens Riviera, offering strong rental demand and excellent capital appreciation potential.

🏠 Apartment B12 Specifications

  • 2nd floor
  • 1 bedroom
  • 1 bathroom
  • Internal area: 30 m²
  • Balcony: 7 m²
  • Total area: 37 m²
  • No parking space
  • No storage room
  • No rental guarantee

🌊 About the Project

A modern premium residential complex developed by one of Greece’s most renowned and experienced developers. Located just 10 meters from the Port of Piraeus, the project offers a rare opportunity to own property on the waterfront in one of the country’s most important business and tourism hubs.

Residents enjoy:

  • Rooftop infinity pool with panoramic views of the sea, port, and Athens
  • Modern gym
  • Co-working and leisure areas
  • 24/7 reception service
  • Premium-quality finishes throughout the building
  • High level of comfort and service

📈 Investment Potential

Piraeus is rapidly evolving into a major international transportation, tourism, and business hub. Thanks to its proximity to the port, metro station, railway station, and cruise terminal, the area enjoys consistently strong rental demand from both tourists and maritime professionals.

Investor highlights:

  • True seafront location
  • Strong year-round rental demand
  • Excellent capital growth potential
  • Highly liquid asset in one of Attica’s most sought-after areas
  • Eligible for the Greek Golden Visa program
  • Full premium amenities package

📍 Infrastructure & Connectivity

  • 10 m to Piraeus Port
  • 350 m to Piraeus Metro Station
  • 250 m to Piraeus Railway Station
  • 800 m to Piraeus Tower
  • 2 km to Cruise Terminal
  • 2.6 km to Mikrolimano
  • 9.5 km to Syntagma Square
  • 40 km to Athens International Airport

This apartment is an excellent option for obtaining a Greek Golden Visa, preserving capital in European real estate, and securing a long-term investment in one of Greece’s fastest-growing locations.

Location on the map

Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
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Apartment in a new building Apartment in Athens for Golden Visa & Passive Income
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
from
$294,818
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