Apart hotel Apartment in Piraeus for Golden Visa

🏡 Apartment in Piraeus for Golden Visa

💰 Price: €272,000

Modern apartment located in Piraeus, one of the most promising districts of the Athens metropolitan area. The property is close to Piraeus Port, metro stations, the Athens Riviera, marinas, waterfront promenades, and the historic center of Athens, making it attractive for both living and investment.

• 4 minutes to Piraeus Port

• 6 minutes to the metro station

• 8 minutes to Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center

• 15 minutes to the Acropolis and Athens city center

• 18 minutes to The Ellinikon Project

• 36 minutes to Athens International Airport

🏠 Apartment Features

• Unit: GF31

• Ground Floor

• Apartment

• Size: 42.5 m²

• 2 Bedrooms

• 1 Bathroom

• Open-plan living room and kitchen

• Private patio

✨ Apartment Highlights

• Energy-efficient aluminium window systems with high thermal and sound insulation

• Armoured security door

• Modern kitchen and bathroom design

• Large window openings for maximum natural light

• New LED lighting technology

• Central antenna

🌟 Building Amenities

🏊 Leisure & Entertainment

• Rooftop swimming pool

• Pool cinema

• Restaurant

• Café

• Rooftop bar

• Convenience store

💪 Wellness Area

• Gym

• Sauna

• Massage area

• Relaxation zones

🛎 Services

• Reception & concierge

• Gated entrance

• Daily housekeeping

• Laundry room

• Property management services

📈 Investment Advantages

✅ Guaranteed annual return of 4% through professional property management services.

✅ Eligible for the Greece Golden Visa Program

✅ Serviced apartment concept

✅ High rental demand due to proximity to the port and metro

✅ New energy-efficient residential complex

✅ Two bedrooms in a compact 42.5 m² layout

✅ Private patio

✅ Excellent option for living, holidays, and investment