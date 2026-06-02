Residential complex Apartments on the Athens Riviera for Golden Visa

Apartments on the Athens Riviera for Golden Visa
Modern apartment in a premium residential complex on the first coastline of the Athens Riviera. An excellent option for holidays, investment, and obtaining a Greek residence permit through the Golden Visa program.
Price
💰 from €290,000
Apartment Features
Complex Infrastructure
Residents have access to five-star resort-level amenities:
Location
Advantages
✔ High rental and investment potential
✔ Premium amenities and services
✔ Resort-style seaside living all year round