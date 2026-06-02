  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Piraeus
  4. Residential complex Apartments on the Athens Riviera for Golden Visa

Residential complex Apartments on the Athens Riviera for Golden Visa

Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
from
$336,198
;
15
Leave a request
ID: 38095
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 16/06/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Greece
  • State
    Attica
  • Region
    Regional Unit of Piraeus
  • City
    Municipality of Piraeus
  • Address
    Ethnarchou Makariou
  • Metro
    Faliro (~ 600 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    Completed
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    7

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit

About the complex

Apartments on the Athens Riviera for Golden Visa

Modern apartment in a premium residential complex on the first coastline of the Athens Riviera. An excellent option for holidays, investment, and obtaining a Greek residence permit through the Golden Visa program.

Price

💰 from €290,000

Apartment Features

  • 1 bedroom
  • 1 bathroom
  • Floor: 2
  • Living area: 36 m²
  • Total area: 44 m²
  • Balcony/Terrace: 4 m²
  • Total area with terrace: 48 m²

Complex Infrastructure

Residents have access to five-star resort-level amenities:

  • Rooftop swimming pool
  • Fitness center
  • SPA complex
  • Restaurant and bar
  • Business lounge
  • 24/7 concierge service
  • Security and porter services
  • Housekeeping and residence maintenance

Location

  • First coastline
  • Walking distance to the waterfront promenade
  • Close to the prestigious Alimos and Flisvos marinas
  • One of the most sought-after areas of the Athens Riviera

Advantages

✔ High rental and investment potential

✔ Premium amenities and services

✔ Resort-style seaside living all year round

Location on the map

Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Bomo Nikiti Apartments
Nikiti, Greece
from
$193,286
Residential quarter South Skra 8 Doiranis - Kallithea
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
from
$285,007
Residential complex ParkView Athens
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Price on request
Residential quarter ARTEMIS
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
from
$157,985
Residential complex MELISSIA OXYGEN
Municipality of Athens, Greece
from
$417,482
You are viewing
Residential complex Apartments on the Athens Riviera for Golden Visa
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
from
$336,198
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Luxury residences in Kifisia, Athens
Apartment building Luxury residences in Kifisia, Athens
Apartment building Luxury residences in Kifisia, Athens
Apartment building Luxury residences in Kifisia, Athens
Apartment building Luxury residences in Kifisia, Athens
Show all Apartment building Luxury residences in Kifisia, Athens
Apartment building Luxury residences in Kifisia, Athens
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
from
$834,543
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Exclusive gated residential complex located in Kifisia — one of the most prestigious and green suburbs of Athens, known for its aristocratic atmosphere, historic mansions, quiet tree-lined streets and beautiful parks. The project consists of 10 premium residences in two boutique buildings…
Agency
Invest Cafe
Leave a request
Residential complex Serenity Vas Dom u Mora v Afinah
Residential complex Serenity Vas Dom u Mora v Afinah
Residential complex Serenity Vas Dom u Mora v Afinah
Residential complex Serenity Vas Dom u Mora v Afinah
Residential complex Serenity Vas Dom u Mora v Afinah
Show all Residential complex Serenity Vas Dom u Mora v Afinah
Residential complex Serenity Vas Dom u Mora v Afinah
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
from
$824,430
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
Serenity is a new boutique complex in the elite area of Alimos, just 3 minutes from the coast of the Athens Riviera. Panoramic sea views, exquisite architecture, terraces overlooking the sunset and a high standard of living make this project ideal for living, recreation and investment.📍 Loca…
Agency
Invest Cafe
Leave a request
Residential complex Bomo Nikiti Apartments
Residential complex Bomo Nikiti Apartments
Residential complex Bomo Nikiti Apartments
Residential complex Bomo Nikiti Apartments
Residential complex Bomo Nikiti Apartments
Show all Residential complex Bomo Nikiti Apartments
Residential complex Bomo Nikiti Apartments
Nikiti, Greece
from
$193,286
Number of floors 1
For saleDuplex of 83 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki The duplex is situated on the first floor and the second floor. The first floor consists of one bedroom, living room with kitchen, one shower WC. The second floor consists of one bedroom. A view of the city opens up from the windows. The…
Agency
Grekodom Development
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Greece
Real Estate Investment in Greece in 2026
02.06.2026
Real Estate Investment in Greece in 2026
Greece Real Estate in 2026: Where to Buy and Whether It Is Still Worth Investing
06.04.2026
Greece Real Estate in 2026: Where to Buy and Whether It Is Still Worth Investing
Housing Prices in Greece – REALTING Analytics
02.04.2026
Housing Prices in Greece – REALTING Analytics
“Greece Overtakes Turkey and Cyprus.” Why Greek Real Estate Is Booming and How to Make Money On It
25.06.2025
“Greece Overtakes Turkey and Cyprus.” Why Greek Real Estate Is Booming and How to Make Money On It
What are the Residential Property Prices in Greece at the End of 2024? REALTING Analytics
03.02.2025
What are the Residential Property Prices in Greece at the End of 2024? REALTING Analytics
Top Perspective Cities in Greece for Permanent Residence
05.08.2024
Top Perspective Cities in Greece for Permanent Residence
Features of Life in Greece on the Mainland and on the Island
07.06.2024
Features of Life in Greece on the Mainland and on the Island
“Crete Golden Visa is still available for €250,000.” Realtor on why demand for Greek real estate is growing steadily
19.01.2024
“Crete Golden Visa is still available for €250,000.” Realtor on why demand for Greek real estate is growing steadily
Show all publications