Apartment in a new building Modern Apartment Near the Sea in Athens for Golden Visa

🏡 Modern Apartment Near the Sea in Athens for Golden Visa

A contemporary apartment in the prestigious Neo Faliro district, one of the most promising locations on the Athenian Riviera. The project combines modern architecture with the careful restoration of a historic 1897 landmark building located on the same plot, creating a unique blend of heritage and modern living.

The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor of a newly built residential complex and features a well-designed layout with one spacious bedroom, a modern bathroom, an open-plan living room and kitchen, and a 6 m² balcony. The total area of 60 m² makes it ideal for both personal use and investment purposes.

📍 Neo Faliro, Athens, Greece

🏢 2nd Floor

🛏 1 Bedroom

🚿 1 Bathroom

📐 Total Area: 60 m²

🌿 Balcony: 6 m²

💰 Price: €370,000

Located just minutes from the sea, the project benefits from its position within the rapidly developing Athenian Riviera. Nearby, the landmark Ellinikon redevelopment project and extensive coastal regeneration plans are transforming the area into one of Europe's most attractive investment destinations.

With its prime location, proximity to the waterfront, modern construction standards, and strong rental demand, the property offers excellent liquidity and long-term investment potential. Completion is scheduled for Q2 2027.

✅ Eligible for the Greece Golden Visa Program.