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Apartment in a new building Modern Apartment Near the Sea in Athens for Golden Visa

Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
from
$428,943
;
12
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ID: 38096
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 16/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Greece
  • State
    Attica
  • Region
    Regional Unit of Piraeus
  • City
    Municipality of Piraeus
  • Address
    Smolensky, 39
  • Metro
    Faliro (~ 700 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    7

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

🏡 Modern Apartment Near the Sea in Athens for Golden Visa

A contemporary apartment in the prestigious Neo Faliro district, one of the most promising locations on the Athenian Riviera. The project combines modern architecture with the careful restoration of a historic 1897 landmark building located on the same plot, creating a unique blend of heritage and modern living.

The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor of a newly built residential complex and features a well-designed layout with one spacious bedroom, a modern bathroom, an open-plan living room and kitchen, and a 6 m² balcony. The total area of 60 m² makes it ideal for both personal use and investment purposes.

📍 Neo Faliro, Athens, Greece
🏢 2nd Floor
🛏 1 Bedroom
🚿 1 Bathroom
📐 Total Area: 60 m²
🌿 Balcony: 6 m²
💰 Price: €370,000

Located just minutes from the sea, the project benefits from its position within the rapidly developing Athenian Riviera. Nearby, the landmark Ellinikon redevelopment project and extensive coastal regeneration plans are transforming the area into one of Europe's most attractive investment destinations.

With its prime location, proximity to the waterfront, modern construction standards, and strong rental demand, the property offers excellent liquidity and long-term investment potential. Completion is scheduled for Q2 2027.

✅ Eligible for the Greece Golden Visa Program.

Location on the map

Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
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Apartment in a new building Modern Apartment Near the Sea in Athens for Golden Visa
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
from
$428,943
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