Pool Villas for sale in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece

Katerini Municipality
8
Dion - Olympos Municipality
12
Pydna - Kolindros Municipality
5
Leptokarya
4
8 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Plaka Litochorou, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Plaka Litochorou, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of 3 b…
$782,807
Villa 5 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$502,897
Villa 5 bedrooms in Platamonas, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale under construction 5-storey villa of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground flo…
$834,995
Villa 6 bedrooms in Peristase, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Peristase, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 3 be…
$614,652
Villa 4 bedrooms in Makrygialos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Makrygialos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of 2 s…
$292,248
Villa 12 bedrooms in Plaka Litochorou, Greece
Villa 12 bedrooms
Plaka Litochorou, Greece
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 8
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 550 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 4 li…
$2,09M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey villa of 230 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of liv…
$386,185
Villa 5 bedrooms in Makrygialos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Makrygialos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$730,620
