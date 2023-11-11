Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece

Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with меблирована полностью in Central Macedonia, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with меблирована полностью
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 165 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 165 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The basement con…
€150,000
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Central Macedonia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 147 m²
2-thief cottage with a flat 147 sq.m on the Olympic Riv. On top of the warehouse, there are…
€160,000
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Central Macedonia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 178 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 178 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The basement consists …
€280,000
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The basement consists of one …
€750,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey villa of 230 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The first floor consists of 2…
€370,000
Villa 9 room villa with furnishings in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Villa 9 room villa with furnishings
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 9
Area 452 m²
Number of floors 3
We bring to your attention a magnificent villa near the picturesque town of the Olympic Rivi…
€680,000
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings in Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€1,30M
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 323 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 323 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€500,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Diou - Olympus, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Diou - Olympus, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€850,000
Villa 6 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€380,000
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€480,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Chrani, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€800,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Korinos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€380,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Peristasi, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€390,000
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Ganochora, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Ganochora, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 170 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground…
€145,000
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€650,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Nei Pori, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Nei Pori, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 335 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€420,000

