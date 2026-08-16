Villas for sale in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece

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Villas in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece

;
Katerini Municipality
6
Dion - Olympos Municipality
3
Pydna - Kolindros Municipality
4
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13 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Makrygialos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Makrygialos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 150 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Nea Agathoupoli, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Nea Agathoupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$559,813
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Peristasi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Peristasi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 170 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 170 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground flo…
$152,386
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 5 bedrooms in Platamonas, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 335 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 335 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 4 be…
$495,898
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Katerini Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 500 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 3 be…
$380,535
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Korinos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 450 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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TekceTekce
Villa 5 bedrooms in Platamonas, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 500 m²
For sale under construction 5-storey villa of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground flo…
$941,901
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 8 bedrooms in Katerini Municipality, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Area 697 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 697 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$1,00M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Makrygialos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Makrygialos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of 2 s…
$330,203
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale: a stunning beachfront villa in Northern Greece, located in the beautiful coastal a…
$641,147
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$885,531
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Peristasi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Peristasi, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 400 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 3 be…
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Makrygialos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Makrygialos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 440 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of 2 b…
$644,603
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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