Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Pieria Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece

Katerini Municipality
38
Dion - Olympos Municipality
28
Peristase
18
Litochoro
13
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
33 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale old construction duplex of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situat…
$135,687
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Andromache, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Andromache, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 140 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment i…
$156,457
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Leptokarya, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 37 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the gr…
$88,718
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Litochoro, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 2
For sale under construction duplex of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situ…
$220,758
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Andromache, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Andromache, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 140 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment i…
$156,457
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Paralia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale apartment of 54 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 4t…
$133,721
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 bedroom apartment in Paralia, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 155 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
$175,084
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale apartment of 112 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the g…
$78,281
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 bedroom apartment in Peristase, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Peristase, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale apartment of 130 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
$139,084
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 bedroom apartment in Litochoro, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
$86,578
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Paralia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 77 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
$167,632
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction duplex of 115 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situ…
$223,410
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Leptokarya, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1
For sale duplex of 67 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situated on 1st floor an…
$147,172
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
$164,910
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Leptokarya, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 92 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
$134,990
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
$221,598
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Paralia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
$156,457
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
$144,163
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Peristase, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Peristase, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the gr…
$78,281
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 bedroom apartment in Andromache, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Andromache, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale apartment of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 4…
$197,649
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 115 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
$73,062
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Leptokarya, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale duplex of 92 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situated on 1st floor an…
$215,661
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Peristase, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Peristase, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 4…
$139,406
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the gr…
$89,404
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Leptokarya, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
$122,930
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Litochoro, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 2
For sale under construction duplex of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situ…
$226,014
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 99 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
$201,442
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Kitros, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kitros, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 160 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
$85,587
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction duplex of 113 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situ…
$217,825
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Brontou, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Brontou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale apartment of 135 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment has 3 levels. Ground…
$115,635
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Property types in Pieria Regional Unit

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go