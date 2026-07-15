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Houses with pool in Municipality of Southern Corfu, Greece

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Municipal Unit of Meliteieis
28
Municipal Unit of Lefkimmi
6
Municipal Unit of Korissia
4
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1 property total found
Villa in Pentáti, Greece
Villa
Pentáti, Greece
Area 290 m²
For sale villa of 290 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Extras included with the property:…
$732,039
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Property types in Municipality of Southern Corfu

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Municipality of Southern Corfu, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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