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Mountain view houses in Municipality of Southern Corfu, Greece

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Municipal Unit of Meliteieis
28
Municipal Unit of Lefkimmi
6
Municipal Unit of Korissia
4
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4 properties total found
Cottage in Agios Mattheos, Greece
Cottage
Agios Mattheos, Greece
Area 230 m²
For sale, a 230 sq.m cottage that sits on a land plot of 1.200 sq.m in the traditional villa…
$589,174
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Argirades, Greece
Cottage
Argirades, Greece
Area 200 m²
For sale, a cottage consisting of three apartments. On the ground floor, there are two apar…
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Pentáti, Greece
Villa
Pentáti, Greece
Area 290 m²
For sale villa of 290 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Extras included with the property:…
$732,039
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Value OneValue One
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Pentáti, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Pentáti, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 200 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
$389,634
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Property types in Municipality of Southern Corfu

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Municipality of Southern Corfu, Greece

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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