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Terraced Studios for Sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Thermi
3
Kassandra Municipality
4
Municipality of Nea Propontida
8
Thermaikos Municipality
4
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1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartment -studio for sale in a residential complex under construction in the Perea area of …
$148,635
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Properties features in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

with Garden
with Sea view
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