  Realting.com
  Greece
  Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  Residential
  House
  Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Thassos Municipality
114
Paggaio Municipality
114
Kavala Municipality
38
Nea Peramos
30
49 properties total found
1 room Cottage in Theologos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a two storey stone house of 120 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The owner repaired t…
$178,808
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction maisonette of 79 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$310,113
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Theologos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 127 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Ground floor consists of …
$121,327
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground…
$368,791
1 room Cottage in Kallirachi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kallirachi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 408 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a three storey house of 408 sq.m. on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 3…
$447,020
Villa 3 bedrooms in Zarkadia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Zarkadia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 266 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 266 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. Semi-basement…
$167,632
Villa 1 room in Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Villa 1 room
Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 550 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. There are: solar panels for water heating…
$5,15M
3 bedroom townthouse in Paggaio Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 182 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground…
$390,025
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Prinos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Prinos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 91 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maison…
$201,159
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kariane, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kariane, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. The house consists of 3 bedrooms…
$223,510
3 bedroom townthouse in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette h…
$346,440
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Gravouna, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Gravouna, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$72,668
1 room Cottage in Theologos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 415 m²
Number of floors 2
FOR SALE a detached house on the outskirts of the traditional settlement Theologos in Thasso…
$279,387
Villa 6 bedrooms in Arkadikos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Arkadikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 391 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale 4-storey villa of 391 sq.meters in North Greece. Basement consists of one bedroom, …
$419,081
3 bedroom townthouse in Skala Potamias, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Skala Potamias, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale maisonette of 104 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$327,974
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor -2/4
For sale under construction maisonette of 68 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$194,477
3 bedroom townthouse in Skala Potamias, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Skala Potamias, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor -2/2
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$256,319
Villa 5 bedrooms in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Semi-basement consists of…
$943,739
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Ground floor consists of …
$183,866
Townhouse 2 rooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 2 rooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale under construction maisonette of 43 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$141,916
3 bedroom townthouse in Skala Potamias, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Skala Potamias, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 95 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maison…
$385,555
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Floor -2
For sale under construction maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette h…
$406,949
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 340 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. Semi-basement consists of one be…
$704,056
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Thassos Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maisonette has 4 levels.…
$1,12M
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Potamia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Potamia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 84 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Ground floor consists of l…
$82,318
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyvia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyvia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Semi-basement consists of…
$313,123
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Ground floor consists of …
$402,937
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 64 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$168,878
Villa 6 bedrooms in Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 340 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. Ground floor consists of 3 bedro…
$1,47M
Villa 5 rooms in Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 613 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 613 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. A magnificent view of the city, …
$1,94M
