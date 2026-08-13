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Houses for sale in Xanthi Municipal Unit, Greece

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1 property total found
3 room house in Lefki, Greece
3 room house
Lefki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 285 m²
Floor 2
Xanthi, Lefki: Luxurious Detached House of 285 sq.m. in 7000sq.m. plot, with central heating…
$216,912
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