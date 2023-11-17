Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Xanthi Municipality, Greece

2 room house in Dialekto, Greece
2 room house
Dialekto, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Chrysoupoli, Paradisos: Two-storey house for sale, 150 sq.m.  It consists of 2 apartments. O…
€120,000
House with Bedrooms in Dialekto, Greece
House with Bedrooms
Dialekto, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
N. Kavalas, Chrysoupoli: OPPORTUNITY due to moving. Detached house for sale, 85 sq.m. locate…
€78,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Exochi, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Exochi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 172 m²
Voula Exochi area, maisonette of 166sq.m. under construction, luxurious and minimal style - …
€1,000,000
Cottage 7 rooms with furnishings in Xanthi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 7 rooms with furnishings
Xanthi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 292 m²
Number of floors 1
Building for sale in the historical center of the city of Xanthi, built on 1882.The house ha…
€1,000,000
5 room house with Bedrooms in Dialekto, Greece
5 room house with Bedrooms
Dialekto, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Chrysoupoli, Paradisos: On a fenced plot of 637 sq.m., two houses with a total area of 230 s…
€170,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Kosmas, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Kosmas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Kavala. The first floor consists of one bedroom,…
€245,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Neos Zygos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Neos Zygos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 308 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 308 sq.meters in Xanthi. The semi-basement consists of . The grou…
€300,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with swimming pool, with city view, with furnishings in Diomidia, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with swimming pool, with city view, with furnishings
Diomidia, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thrace. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
€540,000

