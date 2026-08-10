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Houses for sale in Xanthi Municipality, Greece

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2 properties total found
3 room house in Lefki, Greece
3 room house
Lefki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 285 m²
Floor 2
Xanthi, Lefki: Luxurious Detached House of 285 sq.m. in 7000sq.m. plot, with central heating…
$216,912
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2 room house in Dafnonas, Greece
2 room house
Dafnonas, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Prefecture of Xanthi, Stavroupoli: Renovated stone Detached House of 128 sq.m. for sale. in …
$68,084
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Properties features in Xanthi Municipality, Greece

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