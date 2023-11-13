Houses for sale in Drama Municipality, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
House in Nikisiani, Greece
House
Nikisiani, Greece
Area 126 m²
Pangaio, Nikisiani: Stone and brick detached house for sale, 126 sq.m. on 2 levels with a pl…
€45,000
3 room townhouse with sea view in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Kavala. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€269,000
House in Nikisiani, Greece
House
Nikisiani, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Pangaio, Nikisiani Krya Nera: For sale, partially renovated Detached House 180 sq.m. on a pl…
€68,000
Villa 3 room villa in Paleochori, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Paleochori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 380 m²
Villa for sale in Palaiochori, Paggaio of Kavala Prefecture for 300.000€ (Listing No LA165).…
€300,000
3 room house with Bedrooms in Drama Municipality, Greece
3 room house with Bedrooms
Drama Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 217 m²
OPPORTUNITY for sale, new detached house in a very nice location in Komninon Drama area. The…
€270,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Georgiani, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Georgiani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Kavala. The basement consists of one storeroom. …
€149,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Iliokomi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Iliokomi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Serres. The semi-basement consi…
€160,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Kariani, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Kariani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Kavala. The ground floor consists of living room…
€350,000

