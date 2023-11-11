Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Greece
  Residential
  Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

3 room townhouse with sea view in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Kavala. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€269,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Kastro, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
€190,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The maisonette has 1 level. T…
€80,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Palio, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Palio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kavala. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€220,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 102 sq.meters in Kavala. The maisonette has 2 levels. The second floo…
€210,000
Townhouse 4 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 177 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a three- storey maisonette of 177 sq.m in the suburbs of Kavala city. The 1st floor…
€400,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Skala Potamias, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Skala Potamias, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
€220,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Skala Marion, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Skala Marion, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The maisonette has 4 levels. …
€430,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in Kavala. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€235,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Kavala. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€195,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Skala Potamias, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Skala Potamias, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 78 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
€150,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Kavala. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€300,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in Kavala. The maisonette has 2 levels. The second floo…
€300,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Skala Potamias, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Skala Potamias, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
€145,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Skala Potamias, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Skala Potamias, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
€215,000

