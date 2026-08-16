Villas for sale in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

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Villas in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

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5 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 700 m²
Property Code: HPS2516 - Villa FOR SALE in Eleftheres Nea Iraklitsa for € 1.500.000 . This …
$1,73M
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Villa 3 rooms in Palaiochori, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Palaiochori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 380 m²
Pangaio, Paleochori: 380 sq.m. villa for sale. in 1700 sq.m. plot on the ground floor of 2 l…
$315,459
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Skala Marion, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Skala Marion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
The houses have a living area. The kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher. oven, microwave, f…
$536,400
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Palio, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Palio, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Playa – Modern villas and apartments by the sea in Palio, Kavala When purchasing you can get…
$457,372
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Villa 2 rooms in Kirinides, Greece
Villa 2 rooms
Kirinides, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Villa for sale in Krinides, Filippoi of Kavala Prefecture for 230.000€ (Listing No ΒΓ16). An…
$241,006
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