Villas for sale in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

19 properties total found
Villa 2 room villa in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
Property Code: HPS4217 - Villa FOR SALE in Eleitheres Nea Iraklitsa for €548.000 . This 223 …
€548,000
Villa 2 room villa in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Property Code: HPS4213 - Villa FOR SALE in Eleitheres Nea Iraklitsa for €588.000 . This 165 …
€588,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Skala Sotiros, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Skala Sotiros, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 126 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
€630,000
Villa 6 room villa in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 700 m²
Property Code: HPS2516 - Villa FOR SALE in Eleitheres Nea Iraklitsa for €2.500.000 . This 70…
€2,50M
Villa 3 room villa in Paleochori, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Paleochori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 380 m²
Villa for sale in Palaiochori, Paggaio of Kavala Prefecture for 300.000€ (Listing No LA165).…
€300,000
Villa 2 room villa with Bedrooms in Philippi, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with Bedrooms
Philippi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Villa for sale in Krinides, Filippoi of Kavala Prefecture for 230.000€ (Listing No ΒΓ16). An…
€230,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Potos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Potos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
€485,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 550 sq.meters in Kavala. There are solar panels for water heating, a firep…
€5,00M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
€1,000,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with swimming pool, with city view, with furnishings in Diomidia, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with swimming pool, with city view, with furnishings
Diomidia, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thrace. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
€540,000
Villa 5 room villa with furnishings in Prinos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with furnishings
Prinos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
€1,10M
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Roditis, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Roditis, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 260 sq.meters in Komotini. The ground floor consists of 4 bedroom…
€300,000
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings in Maroneia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Maroneia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 290 sq.meters in Thrace. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€270,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 340 sq.meters in Kavala. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€630,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Municipality of Alexandroupolis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Municipality of Alexandroupolis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Thrace. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
€820,000
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Prinos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Prinos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 130 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The semi-basement consist…
€450,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Zarkadia, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Zarkadia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 266 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 266 sq.meters in Kavala. The ground floor cons…
€150,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 340 sq.meters in Kavala. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€1,20M
Villa 3 room villa in Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
€495,000

