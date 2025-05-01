Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Thassos Municipality
114
Paggaio Municipality
114
Kavala Municipality
38
Nea Peramos
30
31 property total found
2 bedroom house in Skala Kallirachis, Greece
2 bedroom house
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11638 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Kallirachis for € 235.000 . This 85 s…
$255,045
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Skala Soteros, Greece
5 bedroom house
Skala Soteros, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11453 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Sotiros for € 300.000 . This 262 sq. …
$313,956
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Skala Kallirachis, Greece
3 bedroom house
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11676 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Kallirachis for € 500.000 . This 125 …
$540,765
Leave a request
House in Potamia, Greece
House
Potamia, Greece
Property Code: 11618 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Potamia for € 100.000 . This 130 sq. m. Ho…
$104,652
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2 bedroom house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11594 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Chrisi Akti for € 140.000 . This 50 sq…
$153,431
Leave a request
House in Thassos Municipality, Greece
House
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Property Code: 11708 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Astrida for € 85.000 . This 89 sq. m. Hous…
$89,067
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Rachoni, Greece
4 bedroom house
Rachoni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11336 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Rachoni for € 320.000 . This 200 sq. m. fur…
$346,165
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Thassos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom house
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
It is a stone house of two levels in Aliki on Thassos island with a total area of ​​72 sq.m…
$412,205
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Kallirachi, Greece
3 bedroom house
Kallirachi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11633 - House FOR SALE in for € 520.000 . This 120 sq. m. furnished House …
$544,190
Leave a request
House in Limenaria, Greece
House
Limenaria, Greece
Property Code: 11719 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Potos for € 390.000 . This 106 sq. m. Hous…
$443,524
Leave a request
House in Thassos Municipality, Greece
House
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Property Code: 11398 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Mikros Prinos for € 120.000 . This 96 …
$125,582
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2 bedroom house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11426 - Maisonette FOR SALE in for € 300.000 . This 120 sq. m. Maisonette…
$313,956
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Skala Soteros, Greece
5 bedroom house
Skala Soteros, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11651 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Sotiros for € 310.000 . This 164 sq. …
$324,421
Leave a request
House in Rachoni, Greece
House
Rachoni, Greece
Property Code: 11567 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Rachoni for € 110.000 . This 212 sq. m. Ho…
$115,117
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
4 bedroom house
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Property Code: 11599 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Rachoniou for € 330.000 . This 1…
$345,351
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Theologos, Greece
3 bedroom house
Theologos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11683 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Theologos for € 120.000 . This 80 sq. m. fu…
$129,784
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Thassos, Greece
5 bedroom house
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11619 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 300.000 . This 200 sq. m. Ho…
$313,956
Leave a request
House in Thassos Municipality, Greece
House
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Property Code: 11222 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Sotiras for € 40.000 Exclusivity. This 56 s…
$41,861
Leave a request
1 bedroom house in Thassos Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom house
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11515 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Mikros Prinos for € 75.000 . This 60 sq. m.…
$78,489
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Chrysoupoli, Greece
3 bedroom house
Chrysoupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Property Code: 11529 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chrisoupoli Center for € 140.000 . This 135 s…
$151,129
Leave a request
1 bedroom house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
1 bedroom house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11466 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Koinira for € 230.000 . This 40 sq. m. furn…
$240,699
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Eleftheroupoli, Greece
2 bedroom house
Eleftheroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11399 - House FOR SALE in Eleftheroupoli Chrisokastro for € 280.000 . This 1…
$293,025
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Thassos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom house
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11605 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Panagia for € 150.000 . This 140 sq. m. fur…
$156,978
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Skala Kallirachis, Greece
5 bedroom house
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Property Code: 11524 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Kallirachis for € 800.000 . This 165 …
$885,696
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Thassos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom house
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11653 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Astrida for € 280.000 . This 70 sq. m. furn…
$293,025
Leave a request
House in Chaidefto, Greece
House
Chaidefto, Greece
Property Code: 11688 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Keramoti Chaidefto for € 230.000 . This 82 sq…
$240,699
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2 bedroom house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11291 - Maisonette FOR SALE in for € 220.000 . This 82 sq. m. Maisonette …
$230,234
Leave a request
1 bedroom house in Thassos Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom house
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11119 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Mikros Prinos for € 48.000 Exclusivity. Thi…
$50,233
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Thassos, Greece
3 bedroom house
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11408 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 300.000 . This 157 sq. m…
$341,120
Leave a request
House in Kallirachi, Greece
House
Kallirachi, Greece
Property Code: 11541 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Kallirachi for € 335.000 . This 135 sq. m. …
$350,584
Leave a request

