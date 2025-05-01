Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Thassos Municipality
114
Paggaio Municipality
114
Kavala Municipality
38
Nea Peramos
30
37 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Skala Kallirachis, Greece
2 bedroom house
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11638 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Kallirachis for € 235.000 . This 85 s…
$255,045
5 bedroom house in Skala Soteros, Greece
5 bedroom house
Skala Soteros, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11453 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Sotiros for € 300.000 . This 262 sq. …
$313,956
3 bedroom house in Skala Kallirachis, Greece
3 bedroom house
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11676 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Kallirachis for € 500.000 . This 125 …
$540,765
House in Potamia, Greece
House
Potamia, Greece
Property Code: 11618 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Potamia for € 100.000 . This 130 sq. m. Ho…
$104,652
2 bedroom house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2 bedroom house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11594 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Chrisi Akti for € 140.000 . This 50 sq…
$153,431
House in Thassos Municipality, Greece
House
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Property Code: 11708 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Astrida for € 85.000 . This 89 sq. m. Hous…
$89,067
4 bedroom house in Rachoni, Greece
4 bedroom house
Rachoni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11336 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Rachoni for € 320.000 . This 200 sq. m. fur…
$346,165
2 bedroom house in Thassos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom house
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
It is a stone house of two levels in Aliki on Thassos island with a total area of ​​72 sq.m…
$412,205
3 bedroom house in Kallirachi, Greece
3 bedroom house
Kallirachi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11633 - House FOR SALE in for € 520.000 . This 120 sq. m. furnished House …
$544,190
3 bedroom house in Skala Soteros, Greece
3 bedroom house
Skala Soteros, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11592 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Sotiros for € 270.000 . This 90 …
$282,560
2 bedroom house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2 bedroom house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11424 - Maisonette FOR SALE in for € 262.000 . This 105 sq. m. Maisonette…
$274,188
2 bedroom house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2 bedroom house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11428 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Chrisi Akti for € 250.000 . This 101 s…
$284,267
House in Thassos Municipality, Greece
House
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Property Code: 11398 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Mikros Prinos for € 120.000 . This 96 …
$125,582
2 bedroom house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2 bedroom house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11426 - Maisonette FOR SALE in for € 300.000 . This 120 sq. m. Maisonette…
$313,956
2 bedroom house in Maries, Greece
2 bedroom house
Maries, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11581 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Maries for € 85.000 . This 130 sq. m. furni…
$88,954
2 bedroom house in Skala Soteros, Greece
2 bedroom house
Skala Soteros, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11591 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Sotiros for € 190.000 . This 72 …
$198,839
5 bedroom house in Skala Soteros, Greece
5 bedroom house
Skala Soteros, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11651 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Sotiros for € 310.000 . This 164 sq. …
$324,421
3 bedroom house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
3 bedroom house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11547 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Chrisi Akti for € 290.000 . This 95 sq…
$303,490
3 bedroom house in Chrysoupoli, Greece
3 bedroom house
Chrysoupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11531 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chrisoupoli Center for € 125.000 . This 105 s…
$134,937
House in Rachoni, Greece
House
Rachoni, Greece
Property Code: 11567 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Rachoni for € 110.000 . This 212 sq. m. Ho…
$115,117
4 bedroom house in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
4 bedroom house
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Property Code: 11599 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Rachoniou for € 330.000 . This 1…
$345,351
3 bedroom house in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
3 bedroom house
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11705 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Rachoniou for € 245.000 . This 105 sq…
$254,430
2 bedroom house in Thassos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom house
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11627 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Prinos for € 83.000 . This 110 sq. m. Hous…
$90,126
1 bedroom house in Thassos Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom house
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11515 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Mikros Prinos for € 75.000 . This 60 sq. m.…
$78,489
3 bedroom house in Chrysoupoli, Greece
3 bedroom house
Chrysoupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Property Code: 11529 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chrisoupoli Center for € 140.000 . This 135 s…
$151,129
1 bedroom house in Maries, Greece
1 bedroom house
Maries, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11093 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Maries for € 45.000 . This 88 sq. m. furnis…
$47,093
1 bedroom house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
1 bedroom house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11466 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Koinira for € 230.000 . This 40 sq. m. furn…
$240,699
2 bedroom house in Eleftheroupoli, Greece
2 bedroom house
Eleftheroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11399 - House FOR SALE in Eleftheroupoli Chrisokastro for € 280.000 . This 1…
$293,025
House in Potamia, Greece
House
Potamia, Greece
Property Code: 11611 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Potamia for € 160.000 . This 136 sq. m. Ho…
$167,443
5 bedroom house in Skala Kallirachis, Greece
5 bedroom house
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Property Code: 11524 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Kallirachis for € 800.000 . This 165 …
$885,696
