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Terraced Apartments for sale in Kassandra Municipality, Greece

Kassandra Municipal Unit
189
Pallini Municipal Unit
148
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6 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 2
In the heart of cosmopolitan Kallithea, Halkidiki, just a few minutes from the crystal-clear…
$190,971
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2 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/2
In the heart of cosmopolitan Kallithea, Halkidiki, just a few minutes from the crystal-clear…
$243,051
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Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment A24, with a total area of 88 sq.m., is a prime example of contemporary architectur…
$324,223
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OneOne
2 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/2
In the heart of cosmopolitan Kallithea, Halkidiki, just a few minutes from the crystal-clear…
$248,841
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Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment A46, measuring 93 sq.m., in Kallithea, Halkidiki, is an exceptional opportunity fo…
$312,497
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2 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment A44, with a total area of 78 sq.m., is a prime example of contemporary architectur…
$260,415
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Melrose VillasMelrose Villas

Property types in Kassandra Municipality

multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Kassandra Municipality, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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