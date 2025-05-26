Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Kassandra Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Kassandra Municipality, Greece

Kassandra Municipal Unit
153
Pallini Municipal Unit
142
Apartment Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Pefkochori, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 2 765 m²
Floor 1/1
An excellent corner ground floor apartment available for sale, ideal for those who seak rela…
$156,640
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Fourka, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Fourka, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Apartment living, summer home for sale in the town of Kalandra with 65 sq meters of living a…
$98,835
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
Spectacular summer living plus business, this home is 400 sq meters plus 200 meters gallery …
$1,05M
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Investment opportunity in the vibrant town of PEFKOHORI which is a popular summer destinatio…
$432,525
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Kriopigi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
Spacious 3 Bedroom Apartment With Super Large Patio. Dream living in the thriving town of…
$148,838
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Polychrono, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/3
This property is located in one of the busiest resorts of the peninsula of Cassandra. Everyt…
$143,331
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Apartment 7 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 315 m²
Holiday Living in a quiet location on the outskirts of Paliouri. The building built in 1989 …
$505,277
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nea Skioni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nea Skioni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
Susan Jameson Real Estate is delighted to announce a new development getting underway, bring…
$214,066
Leave a request

Property types in Kassandra Municipality

multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Kassandra Municipality, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go