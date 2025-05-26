Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Kassandra Municipality, Greece

Kassandra Municipal Unit
153
Pallini Municipal Unit
142
31 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Pefkochori, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY WITH A PRIME LOCATION!!! Situated on the beachfront from the sea in a…
$322,850
2 bedroom apartment in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 66 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
$195,571
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Nea Fokea, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nea Fokea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 170 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on 2nd flo…
$208,749
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Pefkochori, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 2 765 m²
Floor 1/1
An excellent corner ground floor apartment available for sale, ideal for those who seak rela…
$156,640
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Chaniotis, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/3
RESIDENCE   Location –  Chanioti ( 100m from the sea )   Available for sale furn…
$157,797
Close
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
Spectacular summer living plus business, this home is 400 sq meters plus 200 meters gallery …
$1,05M
1 bedroom apartment in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
$166,999
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Chaniotis, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/2
Location –  Chaniotis  ( 100m from the sea )   Second floor apartment with a breathtak…
$281,237
Close
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Siviri, Greece
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Siviri, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Enjoy panoramic ocean views from this functional 3-level mission-style home ideal for a larg…
$723,749
2 bedroom apartment in Skala Fourkas, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 69 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartmen…
$547,599
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Kalandra, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
Dream Living with this gorgeous corner apartment for sale in Posidi ideal for summer living …
$141,358
2 bedroom apartment in Skala Fourkas, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 77 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartmen…
$536,424
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Pefkochori, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Welcome, Home!  Enter this 50 m  home and be greeted by a  living room & kitchen and walk ou…
$358,250
1 bedroom apartment in Kalandra, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
Dream Living with this gorgeous apartment for sale in Posidi ideal for summer living and onl…
$141,358
1 bedroom apartment in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
$216,344
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Skala Fourkas, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 69 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartmen…
$547,599
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Siviri, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Siviri, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Living on the beach with this amazing apartment on the ground level with 60 sq meters of liv…
$231,059
2 bedroom apartment in Pefkochori, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
$344,435
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Chaniotis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Unique opportunity to acquire one of the only two penthouses in the elegant building in Hani…
$550,703
2 bedroom apartment in Skala Fourkas, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 77 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartmen…
$536,424
Close
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY WITH A PRIME LOCATION!!! Situated on the beachfront from the sea in a…
$310,994
1 bedroom apartment in Polychrono, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 44 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
$164,280
Close
4 bedroom apartment in Nea Skioni, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Nea Skioni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 166 m²
This fabulous corner beachfront villa enjoys a central and quiet location in one of Nea Skio…
$1,32M
2 bedroom apartment in Nea Skioni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2
For sale duplex of 56 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on 2nd floo…
$137,191
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Nea Skioni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale duplex of 135 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on 2nd flo…
$260,936
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Siviri, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 64 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
$229,624
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Chaniotis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
This lovely, recently semi-renovated apartment, offers sea views towards Sithonia and beachf…
$427,017
2 bedroom apartment in Paliouri, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Fabulous country maisonette with a prime location, and private parking. , with beautiful sto…
$167,968
2 bedroom apartment in Chaniotis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
An opulent penthouse apartment this is centrally situated in the vibrant Halkidiki borough o…
$351,821
2 bedroom apartment in Fourka, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Fourka, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
$313,123
Close
