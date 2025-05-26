Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Kassandra Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Kassandra Municipality, Greece

Kassandra Municipal Unit
153
Pallini Municipal Unit
142
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Polychrono, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/2
Location –  Polychrono (230 meters from the sea) Excellent apartment of 65 sq.m. in Polyc…
$206,008
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Polychrono, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/2
Location –  Polychrono (50 meters from the sea)   For sale comfortable renovated 2nd f…
$156,719
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Kassandra Municipality

multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Kassandra Municipality, Greece

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go