Hotel and residential complex for permanent residence, including with animals. Possible transfer to the management of the CC.Wyndham Quarter Beginning of New Boulevard3km from the airport250m to sea100m from Rainbow complexConstruction address of the complex: Batumi, AdliaDelivery of the complex in a white frame - May 2025Delivery of the complex with repairs - December 2025Interest-free installments until the end of 2025400 apartments of different size and with different layouts.18 floorsThe complex is managed by an international management companyInfrastructure: green area and playground. On the open terrace of the Jacuzzi. Multifunctional sports ground for tennis, football, basketball.Area of apartments: from 37.64m2 to 139.33m2Ceiling height: 2.8Apartments can be purchased: without repair; with repair, but without furniture; with turnkey repair.The cost of repair is $600/m2.Renovation of the apartment "turnkey" includes not only finishing works and materials inside the apartment, but also furniture, appliances, plumbing, etc. household accessories.The cost of using the infrastructure of the complex is $ 0.7 / m2 of the apartment area, but not more than $ 35 per month.Rental of the apartment in managementWhen the apartment is handed over to the management of the management company, the income received from the lease in the amount of 60% of the profit will be transferred to the owner of the apartment, 40% of the profit will remain with the Criminal Code.

Payment scheme$1,000 – reservation (day/two)30% – down payment (includes $1,000 reservation).Interest-free installments until December 2025 with monthly or quarterly payments.Types of apartments: studios, 1+1, 2+1.Views from the apartments: the sea, the airport, the Rainbow residential complex, the mountains.Elevators are free for card owners.The complex is managed by an international management company: IPM International Property Management.You can do the repairs yourself.You can rent out on your own without the CC.