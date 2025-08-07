Residential complex OXY Residence

Real Estate Agency GULFSTREAM presents a new investment and residential project OXY Residence - a modern residential complex with high investment potential from Barceló Hotels Group, located just 150 meters from the coastline of the sea.
The lower floors of the complex are occupied by a 4★ hotel under the Occidental Hotels & Resorts brand, the upper ones are residential apartments.
The main feature of the project is a professional hotel management, thanks to which the owners receive hotel-level service right in their apartment.
The project combines comfort of living, high level of service and attractiveness for investment.
Lot NP001RM