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Residential complex OXY Residence

Batumi, Georgia
from
$39,580
from
$1,000/m²
;
7
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ID: 35324
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi
  • Address
    Adlia Street, 12

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    14

About the complex

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Real Estate Agency GULFSTREAM presents a new investment and residential project OXY Residence - a modern residential complex with high investment potential from Barceló Hotels Group, located just 150 meters from the coastline of the sea.
The lower floors of the complex are occupied by a 4★ hotel under the Occidental Hotels & Resorts brand, the upper ones are residential apartments.
The main feature of the project is a professional hotel management, thanks to which the owners receive hotel-level service right in their apartment.
The project combines comfort of living, high level of service and attractiveness for investment.

Lot NP001RM

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia
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Developer news

07.08.2025
Investing in Real Estate in Georgia: Profitability, Price Growth, and New Projects
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Residential complex OXY Residence
Batumi, Georgia
from
$39,580
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