The HOLIDAY INN complex is conveniently located in the prestigious area of Batumi, next to the French hypermarket « Carrefour », the new stadium built according to UEFA standards, 5 minutes from the sea, House of Justice, central boulevard and singing fountains!

Infrastructure:

The richest, most developed infrastructure, which includes:

- New shopping center with an area of 1500m2

- Casino

- SPA center

- Fitness center

- Conference rooms

- Outdoor and indoor pools

- Georgian, European and Kosher restaurants

- Cafe

- parking

- Children's entertainment venues and more

What condition the apartments in block B are for rent:

Building:

- The facade of the building is completed in accordance with the project;

- Rises and stairs will be finished; the walls will be finished;

- Vertical communications will be installed in the apartments;

- An input refractory door will be installed;

- Doors and windows with double-glazed windows will be installed along the outer perimeter;

- Counters for electricity, gas and water will be installed for each apartment;

Apartment:

- Stretch, plaster;

- Internal partitions according to your preferences;

- Decoration of pipes of hot, cold water supply, heating;

- Dilution of sewerage pipes.

