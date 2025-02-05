Residential complex IL BAYOU SAHL HASHEESH

IL Bayou by TLD Developments is a luxury gated residential complex in Sahl Hashish offering villas, townhouses and apartments designed with coastal elegance and everyday comfort in mind. Located just 20 minutes from Hurghada International Airport and a few steps from the promenade, the territory is surrounded by a lush landscape and cozy atmosphere.

The project offers residents direct access to the beach, as well as several swimming pools, landscaped gardens, a club and public recreation areas. Residents will also enjoy future shopping and wellness areas that combine all lifestyle-oriented amenities.

IL Bayou guarantees you complete peace of mind with round-the-clock security, professional property management and concierge services. Whether you’re looking for a secluded location, investment property or holiday home, IL Bayou is a very attractive destination in one of Egypt’s most prestigious coastal areas.

Designed by TLD Developments, renowned for its quality and refinement, IL Bayou is of enduring value to Sahl Hashish.