  2. Egypt
  3. Residential complex IL BAYOU SAHL HASHEESH

Residential complex IL BAYOU SAHL HASHEESH

Red Sea, Egypt
from
$172,670
;
13
ID: 26597
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Egypt
  • State
    Red Sea

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Comfort class
  • The year of construction
    2027
  • Number of floors
    3

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship

About the complex

Русский Русский

IL Bayou by TLD Developments is a luxury gated residential complex in Sahl Hashish offering villas, townhouses and apartments designed with coastal elegance and everyday comfort in mind. Located just 20 minutes from Hurghada International Airport and a few steps from the promenade, the territory is surrounded by a lush landscape and cozy atmosphere.

The project offers residents direct access to the beach, as well as several swimming pools, landscaped gardens, a club and public recreation areas. Residents will also enjoy future shopping and wellness areas that combine all lifestyle-oriented amenities.

IL Bayou guarantees you complete peace of mind with round-the-clock security, professional property management and concierge services. Whether you’re looking for a secluded location, investment property or holiday home, IL Bayou is a very attractive destination in one of Egypt’s most prestigious coastal areas.

Designed by TLD Developments, renowned for its quality and refinement, IL Bayou is of enduring value to Sahl Hashish.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 132.0
Price per m², USD 1,321
Apartment price, USD 173,750

Location on the map

Red Sea, Egypt

