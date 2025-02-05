  1. Realting.com
  Apartment in a new building EG-112 Reef Town is a contemporary coastal development in Soma Bay

Apartment in a new building EG-112 Reef Town is a contemporary coastal development in Soma Bay

Safaga, Egypt
from
$420,023
19
ID: 27114
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 22/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Egypt
  • State
    Red Sea
  • City
    Safaga

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

About the Project:
Reef Town is a contemporary coastal development in Soma Bay, blending minimalist design with natural surroundings and panoramic Red Sea views. Ideally located between Wadi Jebal and Somabreeze, it offers intimate 2- and 3-bedroom chalets just steps from Soma Bay’s premier amenities.

Key Points:

  • Situated on the Reef side of Soma Bay between Wadi Jebal and Somabreeze

  • Minimalist architecture inspired by natural tones and textures

  • Unobstructed panoramic views of the Red Sea

  • Intimate 2- and 3-bedroom chalets

  • Short walk to The Cascades Hotel, golf course, and private coastline

 

Available Apartment types :
Reef Town offers a curated selection of villas and chalets, each crafted to merge harmoniously with the environment.

  • 2-Bedrooms Apartment

  • 2-Bedrooms Chalet 


 

Location Highlights:
Soma Bay is a 10-million sqm self-contained destination with unrivaled natural and recreational offerings along Egypt’s Red Sea.

  • Direct on the Beach 

  • 45 minutes from Hurghada International Airport

  • 5 hours by car from Cairo

  • 4 hours by plane from Central Europe

  • 2 hours by car from Luxor and the Nile Valley

Facilities:
Reef Town residents enjoy access to all world-class amenities of Soma Bay.

  • ORCA Dive Center & House Reef

  • The Cascades Championship Golf Course (designed by Gary Player)

  • The Cascades Spa & Thalasso – one of the finest in the Middle East

  • Soma Bay Marina – dining, entertainment, and panoramic views

  • Beachfront access and vibrant resort life

  • Dine-Around: global cuisine across Soma Bay

     

Payment Plan:
Sales offers a 10% down payment, with the remaining balance divided into 28 equal quarterly installments over 7 years, providing a convenient and extended Cash Price payment plan for your dream home


About Us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 105.0
Price per m², USD 4,000
Apartment price, USD 420,023
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Chalet
Area, m² 103.0
Price per m², USD 3,948
Apartment price, USD 406,664

Location on the map

Safaga, Egypt

Similar complexes
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$50,417
Apartment building EG-111 Perched on Soma Bay’s eastern cliffs, Soma Coves is a luxury coastal retreat by Abu Soma
Safaga, Egypt
from
$408,371
Apartment building One bedroom for sale, Hurghada, in Hurghada,
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$33,165
Residence La Bella Resort
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$32,022
Apartment building EG-102 Atlantis Resort is a landmark residential development in the heart of Hurghada
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$49,381
