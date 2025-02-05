Apartment in a new building EG-112 Reef Town is a contemporary coastal development in Soma Bay

About the Project:

Reef Town is a contemporary coastal development in Soma Bay, blending minimalist design with natural surroundings and panoramic Red Sea views. Ideally located between Wadi Jebal and Somabreeze, it offers intimate 2- and 3-bedroom chalets just steps from Soma Bay’s premier amenities.

Key Points:

Situated on the Reef side of Soma Bay between Wadi Jebal and Somabreeze

Minimalist architecture inspired by natural tones and textures

Unobstructed panoramic views of the Red Sea

Intimate 2- and 3-bedroom chalets

Short walk to The Cascades Hotel, golf course, and private coastline

Available Apartment types :

Reef Town offers a curated selection of villas and chalets, each crafted to merge harmoniously with the environment.

2-Bedrooms Apartment

2-Bedrooms Chalet





Location Highlights:

Soma Bay is a 10-million sqm self-contained destination with unrivaled natural and recreational offerings along Egypt’s Red Sea.

Direct on the Beach

45 minutes from Hurghada International Airport

5 hours by car from Cairo

4 hours by plane from Central Europe

2 hours by car from Luxor and the Nile Valley

Facilities:

Reef Town residents enjoy access to all world-class amenities of Soma Bay.

ORCA Dive Center & House Reef

The Cascades Championship Golf Course (designed by Gary Player)

The Cascades Spa & Thalasso – one of the finest in the Middle East

Soma Bay Marina – dining, entertainment, and panoramic views

Beachfront access and vibrant resort life

Dine-Around: global cuisine across Soma Bay





Payment Plan:

Sales offers a 10% down payment, with the remaining balance divided into 28 equal quarterly installments over 7 years, providing a convenient and extended Cash Price payment plan for your dream home



About Us:

DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.