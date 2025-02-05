Apartment in a new building EG-112 Reef Town is a contemporary coastal development in Soma Bay

About the Project:
Reef Town is a contemporary coastal development in Soma Bay, blending minimalist design with natural surroundings and panoramic Red Sea views. Ideally located between Wadi Jebal and Somabreeze, it offers intimate 2- and 3-bedroom chalets just steps from Soma Bay’s premier amenities.
Key Points:
Situated on the Reef side of Soma Bay between Wadi Jebal and Somabreeze
Minimalist architecture inspired by natural tones and textures
Unobstructed panoramic views of the Red Sea
Intimate 2- and 3-bedroom chalets
Short walk to The Cascades Hotel, golf course, and private coastline
Available Apartment types :
Reef Town offers a curated selection of villas and chalets, each crafted to merge harmoniously with the environment.
2-Bedrooms Apartment
2-Bedrooms Chalet
Location Highlights:
Soma Bay is a 10-million sqm self-contained destination with unrivaled natural and recreational offerings along Egypt’s Red Sea.
Direct on the Beach
45 minutes from Hurghada International Airport
5 hours by car from Cairo
4 hours by plane from Central Europe
2 hours by car from Luxor and the Nile Valley
Facilities:
Reef Town residents enjoy access to all world-class amenities of Soma Bay.
ORCA Dive Center & House Reef
The Cascades Championship Golf Course (designed by Gary Player)
The Cascades Spa & Thalasso – one of the finest in the Middle East
Soma Bay Marina – dining, entertainment, and panoramic views
Beachfront access and vibrant resort life
Dine-Around: global cuisine across Soma Bay
Payment Plan:
Sales offers a 10% down payment, with the remaining balance divided into 28 equal quarterly installments over 7 years, providing a convenient and extended Cash Price payment plan for your dream home
About Us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.