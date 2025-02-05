Apartment in a new building EG-104 With Direct access to private beach Majra Resort is a premium residential development

About the Project:
With Direct access to private beach Majra Resort is a premium residential development in the upscale Al Ahyaa district of Hurghada, Designed with six V-shaped buildings for panoramic sea views, the project spans 15,000 m² and combines luxurious coastal living with top-tier amenities. With elegant architecture, private beach access, and high-end facilities, Key Points
Six V-shaped blocks with panoramic sea views
Private beach (100 meters) and multiple pools
Prime location between El Gouna and central Hurghada
Developed for luxury, comfort, and investment potential
Available Apartment Types:
Majra offers 320 fully finished units with elegant layouts and stunning views, suited for permanent living or holiday investment.
Studios
1-Bedroom Apartments
2-Bedroom Apartments
Penthouses
Location Highlights:
Positioned in a highly desirable area with direct access to Hurghada’s finest offerings.
private beach on the Red Sea
Located in Al Ahyaa, between El Gouna and Hurghada
Opposite Mamsha Promenade
20 minutes from Hurghada International Airport
Surrounded by luxury hotels, shops, and entertainment
Facilities:
Designed for a complete resort lifestyle with relaxation, recreation, and convenience.
Private beach & multiple swimming pools (including one heated)
Spa, fitness center, and clubhouse
Water sports and kids’ play area
24/7 security and concierge services
Onsite property management and full maintenance
Payment Options:
Majra Resort offers flexible payment plans with a 25% down payment and installments up to 5 years. Buyers can opt for short- or long-term payment structures, with discounts for early or full payments. Plans are tailored for both investment and residential buyers, offering convenience with no hidden fees.
About Us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.