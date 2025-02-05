Apartment in a new building EG-104 With Direct access to private beach Majra Resort is a premium residential development

About the Project:

With Direct access to private beach Majra Resort is a premium residential development in the upscale Al Ahyaa district of Hurghada, Designed with six V-shaped buildings for panoramic sea views, the project spans 15,000 m² and combines luxurious coastal living with top-tier amenities. With elegant architecture, private beach access, and high-end facilities, Key Points

Six V-shaped blocks with panoramic sea views

Private beach (100 meters) and multiple pools

Prime location between El Gouna and central Hurghada

Developed for luxury, comfort, and investment potential

Available Apartment Types:

Majra offers 320 fully finished units with elegant layouts and stunning views, suited for permanent living or holiday investment.

Studios

1-Bedroom Apartments

2-Bedroom Apartments

Penthouses

Location Highlights:

Positioned in a highly desirable area with direct access to Hurghada’s finest offerings.

private beach on the Red Sea

Located in Al Ahyaa, between El Gouna and Hurghada

Opposite Mamsha Promenade

20 minutes from Hurghada International Airport

Surrounded by luxury hotels, shops, and entertainment

Facilities:

Designed for a complete resort lifestyle with relaxation, recreation, and convenience.

Private beach & multiple swimming pools (including one heated)

Spa, fitness center, and clubhouse

Water sports and kids’ play area

24/7 security and concierge services

Onsite property management and full maintenance

Payment Options:

Majra Resort offers flexible payment plans with a 25% down payment and installments up to 5 years. Buyers can opt for short- or long-term payment structures, with discounts for early or full payments. Plans are tailored for both investment and residential buyers, offering convenience with no hidden fees.

About Us:

DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.