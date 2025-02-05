  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Hurghada
  4. Apartment in a new building EG-104 With Direct access to private beach Majra Resort is a premium residential development

Apartment in a new building EG-104 With Direct access to private beach Majra Resort is a premium residential development

Hurghada, Egypt
from
$61,657
;
10
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 27077
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Egypt
  • State
    Red Sea
  • City
    Hurghada

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

About the Project:
With Direct access to private beach Majra Resort is a premium residential development in the upscale Al Ahyaa district of Hurghada, Designed with six V-shaped buildings for panoramic sea views, the project spans 15,000 m² and combines luxurious coastal living with top-tier amenities. With elegant architecture, private beach access, and high-end facilities, Key Points

  • Six V-shaped blocks with panoramic sea views

  • Private beach (100 meters) and multiple pools

  • Prime location between El Gouna and central Hurghada

  • Developed for luxury, comfort, and investment potential

 

Available Apartment Types:
Majra offers 320 fully finished units with elegant layouts and stunning views, suited for permanent living or holiday investment.

  • Studios 

  • 1-Bedroom Apartments 

  • 2-Bedroom Apartments 

  • Penthouses

 

Location Highlights:
Positioned in a highly desirable area with direct access to Hurghada’s finest offerings.

  • private beach on the Red Sea

  • Located in Al Ahyaa, between El Gouna and Hurghada

  • Opposite Mamsha Promenade

  • 20 minutes from Hurghada International Airport

  • Surrounded by luxury hotels, shops, and entertainment

 

Facilities:
Designed for a complete resort lifestyle with relaxation, recreation, and convenience.

  • Private beach & multiple swimming pools (including one heated)

  • Spa, fitness center, and clubhouse

  • Water sports and kids’ play area

  • 24/7 security and concierge services

  • Onsite property management and full maintenance

 

Payment Options:
Majra Resort offers flexible payment plans with a 25% down payment and installments up to 5 years. Buyers can opt for short- or long-term payment structures, with discounts for early or full payments. Plans are tailored for both investment and residential buyers, offering convenience with no hidden fees.

 

About Us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 48.0 – 67.0
Price per m², USD 1,235 – 1,285
Apartment price, USD 61,657 – 82,753
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 89.0
Price per m², USD 1,235
Apartment price, USD 109,925

Location on the map

Hurghada, Egypt

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Hurghada, Egypt
Price on request
Apartment building EG-103 Located in the heart of New Hurghada just minutes from the beach
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$96,636
Residential complex IL BAYOU SAHL HASHEESH
Red Sea, Egypt
from
$170,131
Apartment building EG-107 Set beside the lively White Beach and immersed in panoramic bay views Blanca Residences
Safaga, Egypt
from
$374,788
Residence La Bella Resort
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$32,022
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building EG-104 With Direct access to private beach Majra Resort is a premium residential development
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$61,657
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residence La Bella Resort
Residence La Bella Resort
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$32,022
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 5
Area 46–128 m²
10 real estate properties 10
La Bella Resort Hurghada is a new and inspiring project. It comprises of 149 units in total and the units start from 30m2 to 160m2. Situated in the heart of hurghada right on the promenade in Mamsha will lie a number of one-, two- and three-bedroom units overlooking the Red Sea. With ever…
Agency
Hurghadians Property
Leave a request
Apartment building One bedroom for sale, Hurghada, in Hurghada,
Apartment building One bedroom for sale, Hurghada, in Hurghada,
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$33,165
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 5
Area 40–62 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Platinum Resort An integrated complex of residential and commercial spaces providing everything you need to get away and enjoy your retreat, all year round. Minutes away from Downtown, with amenities that ensure you will never need to interrupt your time, designed by professional architec…
Agency
Hurghadians Property
Leave a request
Apartment building EG-107 Set beside the lively White Beach and immersed in panoramic bay views Blanca Residences
Apartment building EG-107 Set beside the lively White Beach and immersed in panoramic bay views Blanca Residences
Safaga, Egypt
from
$374,788
The year of construction 2028
Area 119–138 m²
3 real estate properties 3
About the Project: Set beside the lively White Beach and immersed in panoramic bay views Blanca Residences at Soma Bay offers a secluded yet vibrant living experience at the heart of a sun-kissed peninsula., Blanca invites nature into every corner of your home. this community perfectly blen…
Agency
DevoDirect
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Egypt
Egypt’s New Administrative Capital: What You Need to Know
05.02.2025
Egypt’s New Administrative Capital: What You Need to Know
“Obtaining Permanent Residence in Egypt is Almost Impossible.” Diving Instructor About Life in Hurghada, Prices, and Safety
03.05.2024
“Obtaining Permanent Residence in Egypt is Almost Impossible.” Diving Instructor About Life in Hurghada, Prices, and Safety
Three apartments in Egypt priced at €55,000 – renovated, furnished and close to the sea
22.11.2023
Three apartments in Egypt priced at €55,000 – renovated, furnished and close to the sea
The UAE and other Arab countries are investing billions in the Egyptian real estate market. What and where are they buying?
17.10.2023
The UAE and other Arab countries are investing billions in the Egyptian real estate market. What and where are they buying?
Now it is possible to get an Egyptian residence permit for investments. How much money are we talking about?
25.07.2023
Now it is possible to get an Egyptian residence permit for investments. How much money are we talking about?
Will the Egyptian real estate market repeat the phenomenon of Turkey? Experts on prices, prospects, and investments in Egyptian apartments
15.06.2023
Will the Egyptian real estate market repeat the phenomenon of Turkey? Experts on prices, prospects, and investments in Egyptian apartments
Live by the sea or rent? A selection of apartments in Egypt priced from €21,500
09.06.2023
Live by the sea or rent? A selection of apartments in Egypt priced from €21,500
Entrepreneurs who start businesses in Egypt will receive residence permits. Details
24.05.2023
Entrepreneurs who start businesses in Egypt will receive residence permits. Details
Show all publications