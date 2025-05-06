Show property on map Show properties list
Long term rental apartments in Larnaca, Cyprus

16 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
The outstanding property for rent! 2 bedroom apartment for rent! Location: Makenzie Fascinat…
$2,831
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Larnaca District, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 3
Spacious 3-Bedroom Apartment for Rent in Larnaca Discover this well-maintained three-bedr…
$1,019
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 3
Centre of Larnaca, brand-new fully furnished and fully equipped 2 bedroom apartment for a lo…
$2,831
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Welcome to this charming 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment ideally situated just 200 meters fr…
$1,698
per month
4 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Ground Floor Apartment/House in the center of Larnaca for rent! The property has a big veran…
$2,180
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Two-bedroom apartment with nice veranda in a great location in Larnaca for rent! The apartme…
$1,090
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca District, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Project is located in the heart of Larnaca and is only a 15 minute walk to Phinikoudes prome…
$1,359
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
In the vibrant heart of Larnaca, a striking project stands tall, offering modern living and …
$1,635
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
A modern luxury and spacious 3 bedroom’s apartment in the center of Larnaca for rent. The ap…
$2,725
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
A gorgeous modern apartment in the center of Larnaca town for rent. The apartment is full fu…
$2,398
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
A gorgeous modern apartment in the center of Larnaca town for rent. The apartment is full fu…
$2,071
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Welcome to this charming 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment ideally situated just 200 meters fr…
$1,698
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
A new 2-bedroom apartment on a modern building in Kamares area in Larnaca for rent. The apar…
$1,035
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
New Modern 2 bedrooms’ apartment near Finikoudes area in Larnaca! Walking distance to the be…
$2,289
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 6
Resale Three-Bedroom Apartment with Stunning Sea View Experience coastal living in this spa…
$2,140
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
A new 2-bedroom apartment on a modern building in Kamares area in Larnaca for rent. The apar…
$1,090
per month
Properties features in Larnaca, Cyprus

