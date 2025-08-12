Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Nicosia
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Long term rental apartments in Nicosia, Cyprus

Nicosia
32
Apartment Delete
Clear all
44 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Indulge in sophisticated urban living with this exquisite 2-bedroom apartment, ideally locat…
$1,459
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Indulge in sophisticated urban living with this exquisite 2-bedroom apartment, ideally locat…
$1,459
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
For rent an Architecturally Designed apartment of 3 bedroom  with roof garden in the central…
$1,635
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Introducing a Luxurious and Spacious 3-Bedroom Ground-Floor Residence with Separate Maid's r…
$2,125
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Design apartment located in the City Center of Nicosia. The asset offer one bedroom, a livin…
$1,774
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Immerse yourself in unparalleled luxury with this upscale apartment for rent in the heart of…
$3,269
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Luxurious living in one of the best building in city center of Nicosia. The tenant can use …
$2,495
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
A modern one bedroom apartment in the City Centre close to all amenities offering amazing views
$1,996
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Dive into unparalleled luxury with this upscale apartment for rent in the heart of Nicosia, …
$2,779
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 304 m²
Step into a realm of luxury and elegance with this remarkable entire-floor penthouse, situat…
$6,866
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Modern Apartment is now available for rent in Strovolos area very close to the central Nicos…
$1,962
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
This apartment provides a fantastic opportunity to enjoy the city center while living in per…
$3,814
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
Nicosia’s most iconic new building offers fully furnished and serviced apartments. All with…
$6,098
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
This apartment provides a fantastic opportunity to enjoy the city center while living in per…
$5,013
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
This elegant apartment, conveniently situated within walking distance to Nicosia's city cent…
$1,635
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Excellent apartment located in the City Center of Nicosia. The flat offers  two  spacious be…
$2,218
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
This beautiful building is Situated in the heart of the city and offers a resort-style facil…
$1,635
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
For Rent Super Luxurious 3 bed Penthouse in Nicosia, Ayioi Omologites , duplex penthouse loc…
$1,996
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
An impressive two bed apartments in the City Centre offering amazing views.
$2,772
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
Nicosia’s most iconic new building offers fully furnished and serviced apartments. All with…
$2,772
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Quiet Gem In A Bustling Inner City Hub located in  Agioi Omologites, to the most fantastic a…
$2,616
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 206 m²
Four bedroom apartment 206sqm set on the first floor of a three storey building located in a…
$4,435
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
This beautiful property is Situated in the heart of the city, standing at an impressive buil…
$4,904
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Exquisite Whole Floor Apartment in Exclusive Agioi Omologites area walking distance to the c…
$2,670
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
This apartment provides a fantastic opportunity to enjoy the city center while living in per…
$3,596
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
Experience unmatched luxury with this upscale apartment for rent in the heart of Nicosia, pr…
$4,359
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Modern apartment located in the City Center of Nicosia. The flat offers  three spacious bedr…
$2,439
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
An impressive Three bedroom apartment located in Nicosia  City Centre. The property benefit…
$5,544
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Beautiful apartment located in the City Center of Nicosia. The flat offers  three spacious b…
$3,326
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Immerse yourself in unrivaled luxury with this upscale apartment for rent in the heart of Ni…
$3,705
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Nicosia, Cyprus

with Garden
with Swimming pool