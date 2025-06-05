Show property on map Show properties list
Long term rental apartments in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Luxurious 2-Bedroom Apartment in Paphos, Universal Welcome to your new home in the charming…
$1,707
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3
For rent 2 bedroom apartment with two bathrooms (one en-suite) in central Paphos (behind Kin…
$1,366
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
For rent 1 bedroom apartment, 2024 year, underfloor heating, VRV, internet an weekly cleanin…
$1,707
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Anavargos, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Anavargos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
For rent: Spacious 3-bedroom apartment in Anavargos, Paphos. Total area of 160 m², featuring…
$1,821
per month
