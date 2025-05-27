Show property on map Show properties list
Long term rental apartments in Nicosia, Cyprus

83 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
First Class Hidden Jewel whole floor  apartment is now available for rent located in one of …
$2,289
per month
4 bedroom apartment in Nicosia District, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Nicosia District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Introducing an opulent 4-bedroom apartment, perfectly positioned in the highly sought-after …
$2,180
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
This Property Located in Agioi Omologites area, very close to the city center. This beautif…
$1,308
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
One-Bedroom Apartment For Rent in Aglantzia ,Nicosia The Apartment has one bedroom ,one ba…
$872
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Nicosia District, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Nicosia District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Located near the center of Aglantzia, just 2 km from the University of Cyprus, this new apar…
$763
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Immerse yourself in unrivaled luxury with this upscale apartment for rent in the heart of Ni…
$3,705
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
For rent excellent  2 bedroom apartment located in Agios Dometios between the 2 universities…
$1,526
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Welcome to an exceptional brand-new whole-floor apartment boasting an extraordinary panorami…
$2,180
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Beautiful apartment located in the City Center of Nicosia. The flat offers  three spacious b…
$3,326
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Luxurious 2 bedroom apartment partly furnsihed in an exclusive, quiet neighborhood in Old St…
$1,199
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia District, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 164 m²
Excellent Whole floor Penthouse of 3 bedroom in Dasoupolis area close to Frensh school and c…
$2,180
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Luxury 2 Bedroom Floor Apartment for Rent plus maids room. Very quiet residential area ar Ar…
$1,744
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Located in an exclusive area of Engomi, Nicosia, this luxury residential development compris…
$3,052
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Modern apartment located in the City Center of Nicosia. The flat offers  three spacious bedr…
$2,439
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
Nicosia’s most iconic new building offers fully furnished and serviced apartments. All with…
$2,772
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Nestled within the prestigious locale of Strovolos, this exquisite, newly constructed apartm…
$1,689
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
A modern one bedroom apartment in the City Centre close to all amenities offering amazing views
$1,996
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 232 m²
Immerse yourself in unmatched luxury with this upscale apartment for rent in the heart of Ni…
$7,629
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Excellent apartment located in the City Center of Nicosia. The flat offers  two  spacious be…
$2,218
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Luxurious living in one of the best building in city center of Nicosia. The tenant can use …
$2,495
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
For rent a Contemporary Chic apartment with 3 bedrooms in the heart of Engomi. The asset co…
$1,526
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia District, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Furnished two-bedroom apartment on the 2nd floor for rent in Pallouriotissa, near the market…
$872
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia District, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Modern Apartment for rent in Acropolis very close to the central Nicosia, 2 bedroom and huge…
$1,090
per month
Apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
Apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 456 m²
New upscale office spaces available for RENT 684sqm in  Strovolos Area, conveniently located…
$11,927
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Exquisite Whole Floor Apartment in Exclusive Agioi Omologites area walking distance to the c…
$2,670
per month
4 bedroom apartment in Nicosia District, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Nicosia District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Smart technology 4 bedroom penthouse For rent. The apartment is located in a quiet residenti…
$2,107
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia District, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Brand New Ultra Modern Apartment is now available for rent in the Center of Nicosia. The pr…
$1,199
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Step into contemporary opulence with this newly unveiled 3-bedroom apartment, gracefully nes…
$2,180
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia District, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Contemporary Living & Urban Style New 3-Bedroom Flat in Platy Aglanztias - Fully Furnished p…
$2,180
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Brand new three-bedroom apartment for rent in a prime location of Egkomi, near the US Embass…
$2,725
per month
