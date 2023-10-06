Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Pafos, Cyprus

7 properties total found
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 245 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 245 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The apartment is located on th…
€770,000
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 93 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 93 sq.m. In Paphos. The apartment is located on the third floor and co…
€375,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€210,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€225,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
€189,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 93 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
€375,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction apartment of 245 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated …
€770,000

Properties features in Pafos, Cyprus

