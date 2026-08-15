Pool Apartments for sale in Pafos, Cyprus

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Apartments with pool for sale in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

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penthouses
58
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34
1 BHK
484
2 BHK
1080
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49 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 121 m²
Floor 3/3
Situated in the vibrant coastal area of Kato Paphos, just 600 meters from the sea, this mode…
$1,14M
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
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3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 166 m²
For sale: a spacious 3-bedroom apartment in City Landmark, offering refined urban living in …
$836,836
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1 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
For sale: 1-bedroom apartment in Horizon, Cyprus. A modern project by a reliable develope…
$283,808
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
1 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
For sale: 1-bedroom apartment in Celestia, Kato Paphos. A modern project by a reliable de…
$254,997
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 2
The project is a contemporary residential development situated in the vibrant Universal area…
$518,998
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
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1 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
For sale: Modern 1-bedroom apartment in the MITO Paramount complex, Paphos. This stylish hom…
$403,447
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 740 m²
For sale: an elegant 3-bedroom villa in Avakas Residences 2, offering comfort and modern coa…
$1,16M
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1 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
For sale: 1-bedroom apartment in Avalon Gardens 2. A modern project by a reliable develop…
$258,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 98 m²
For sale: 2-bedroom apartment in Pine Park, Tombs of the Kings area, Kato Paphos. A moder…
$514,403
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
For sale: 2-bedroom apartment in Lazzero Park, Kato Paphos. A modern property with a spac…
$520,315
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 132 m²
For sale: a stylish 2-bedroom apartment in City 9, offering modern living in the heart of Pa…
$565,747
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 2/4
BRAND NEW LUXURY DEVELOPMENT – KINGS SEA VIEW TOWER Kings Sea View Tower is an exclusive …
$660,012
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Developer
Stasis Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
For sale: 2-bedroom apartment in Celestia, Kato Paphos. A modern project by a reliable de…
$375,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
For sale: Contemporary 2-bedroom apartment in central Paphos — Infinity. This elegant home o…
$631,338
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
For sale: a 2-bedroom apartment in Eden Bay, Limassol. A modern project offering refined …
$727,565
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
For sale: 2-bedroom apartment in Lazzero Park, Kato Paphos. A modern property with a spac…
$419,801
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4 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 411 m²
For sale: spacious 4-bedroom apartment at Eden Bay, ideal for families or those seeking eleg…
$1,76M
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1 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/4
Spacious 2-room apartment with an area of 75.82 sq.m. on the 1st floor of the premium comple…
$415,129
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3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
For sale: Elegant three-bedroom apartment in Downtown Residences, centrally located in Kato …
$580,879
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
For sale: Refined two-bedroom apartment in Noble, Paphos. This exclusive building comprises …
$440,060
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1 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
ChatGPT сказал: For sale: This spacious one-bedroom apartment at Eden Bay offers elegant …
$422,457
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3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
Spacious three-bedroom apartment in Eden Bay — a modern gated complex in Limassol. The home …
$891,854
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3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 3/3
Situated in the lively coastal area of Kato Paphos, just 600 meters from the sea, this moder…
$1,35M
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
For sale: 1-bedroom apartment in a new development in Emba, near Paphos. A modern project…
$355,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
For sale: Modern two-bedroom apartment in Downtown Residences, in the heart of Kato Paphos. …
$498,734
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Studio apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 72 m²
For sale: This stylish studio at Eden Bay offers the perfect blend of smart design and refin…
$340,313
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
For sale: Contemporary 2-bedroom apartment in central Paphos — Infinity. This elegant home o…
$464,703
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3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
Floor 3/3
Located in the vibrant coastal area of Kato Paphos, just 600 meters from the sea, this moder…
$1,03M
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Close
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
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1 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
For sale: an elegant 1-bedroom apartment in City Landmark, offering the perfect balance of c…
$459,669
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3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Universal Park III — Luxury Apartments and Penthouses in Paphos Welcome to Universal Park…
$621,951
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Properties features in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
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