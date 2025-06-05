Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paphos Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
21 property total found
Studio apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/6
Divided into two separate parts – elegant Residences and sophisticated Towers – this new res…
$335,796
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/8
Divided into two separate parts – elegant Residences and sophisticated Towers – this new res…
$335,796
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/6
Divided into two separate parts – elegant Residences and sophisticated Towers – this new res…
$420,029
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 71 m²
Floor 71
The project is located in the Kato Paphos area – a lively resort area on the bay. Within wal…
$375,636
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 70 m²
Floor 70
The project is located in the Kato Paphos area – a lively resort area on the bay. Within wal…
$387,019
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 71 m²
Floor 71
The project is located in the Kato Paphos area – a lively resort area on the bay. Within wal…
$341,487
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 74 m²
Floor 74
The project is located in the Kato Paphos area – a lively resort area on the bay. Within wal…
$398,402
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 74 m²
Floor 74
The project is located in the Kato Paphos area – a lively resort area on the bay. Within wal…
$352,870
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 70 m²
Floor 70
The project is located in the Kato Paphos area – a lively resort area on the bay. Within wal…
$375,636
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 71 m²
Floor 71
The project is located in the Kato Paphos area – a lively resort area on the bay. Within wal…
$364,253
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 70 m²
Floor 70
The project is located in the Kato Paphos area – a lively resort area on the bay. Within wal…
$387,019
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 74 m²
Floor 74
The project is located in the Kato Paphos area – a lively resort area on the bay. Within wal…
$387,019
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 74 m²
Floor 74
The project is located in the Kato Paphos area – a lively resort area on the bay. Within wal…
$352,870
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/2
Introducing our newest development in the charming village of Emba, where contemporary livin…
$205,578
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 70 m²
Floor 70
The project is located in the Kato Paphos area – a lively resort area on the bay. Within wal…
$352,870
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 69 m²
Floor 69
The project is located in the Kato Paphos area – a lively resort area on the bay. Within wal…
$318,721
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 74 m²
Floor 74
The project is located in the Kato Paphos area – a lively resort area on the bay. Within wal…
$398,402
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 71 m²
Floor 71
The project is located in the Kato Paphos area – a lively resort area on the bay. Within wal…
$330,104
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 71 m²
Floor 71
The project is located in the Kato Paphos area – a lively resort area on the bay. Within wal…
$398,402
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 70 m²
Floor 70
The project is located in the Kato Paphos area – a lively resort area on the bay. Within wal…
$352,870
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 70 m²
Floor 70
The project is located in the Kato Paphos area – a lively resort area on the bay. Within wal…
$352,870
Leave a request

Properties features in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go